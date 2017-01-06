Gizmo Geek: How Smart is Bulgari’s ‘Intelligent’ Watch?

Not too long ago, we were promised a smartwatch revolution. It hasn’t exactly come around yet. Which is not to say that we shouldn’t be holding out hope. In fact, the smartwatch lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, on right now in Las Vegas, signals good times—Garmin, Casio, New Balance, Fossil, Misfit and more have all announced new products, and much is expected of AndroidWear 2.0. However, the trouble with smartwatches has been that, all said and done, they’ve been little more than glorified, well, watches.



Is it then time to rethink the concept? Perhaps find a way in which a so-called ‘smart’ watch can be more than just a stunted extension of the mobile phone, while still incorporating all the art and skill of watchmaking.



Bulgari’s ‘intelligent’ watch, the Diagono Magnesium, a luxury timepiece that they claim is ‘completely opposite’ to other connected watches, seems to have been conceived on such lines. Fabrizio Stigliani, the director of the Bulgari Watches Design Centre, was quoted in an interview on HauteTime.com saying that the idea behind it was to devise an intelligent timepiece that would remain an everlasting luxury product, unlike a smartwatch that would be outdated in a year.



Created in partnership with the Swiss cybersecurity firm WISeKey, the Diagono Magnesium is a self-winding, fully mechanical watch with built-in NFC technology that enables it to function as an encrypted digital wallet that stores personal information like passwords, PINs, bank accounts and credit cards, documents, photographs and so on. It works in conjunction with a smartphone app, Bulgari Vault.



The app is unlocked by tapping the watch against the phone. Unlike technologies like Bluetooth and WiFi, close proximity is required for NFC to function. The data, of course, isn’t stored on the watch, or smartphone, at all. Instead, it is all locked away in WISeKey’s high-security bunkers in the Swiss Alps. While it remains to be seen how this will function in real life, Bulgari promises that the Diagono Magnesium intelligent watch can be your boarding pass, your passport, and credit card and bank account, plus unlock cars and activate alarm systems.



Visually, this top-of-the-line luxury watch is a stunner. Its 41mm casing is made of magnesium and PEEK, a high-tech polymer used in demanding engineering applications, with a ceramic bezel, and a dial fashioned with proprietary lacquer. Chamfering and snailed finishing give it an understated, stylish look.



The Diagono Magnesium concept was first presented in 2015 at Baselworld, the annual watches and jewellery tradeshow. It is yet to hit the shelves, and while a release date and a price have not been officially announced, rumour has it that it is likely to retail around $4,600. (And it even comes in a version without the NFC chip for traditionalists who quail at the though of ‘intelligence’ being thrust into a watch.)



Could this be a start to the aforementioned revolution? When a smartwatch—or smart watch, if you will—doesn’t have to be a gadget lover’s dream and a horologist’s terror? We’ll have to wait to find out.



(The author is a personal tech writer)



