Gizmo Geek: Here’s the Fridge of the Future

It’s a safe bet that when we set aside a budget to buy a fancy new fridge, we don’t imagine that it might cost almost as much as a car. But then most of us are probably more concerned about whether we prefer the freezer compartment at the top or bottom, if the shelf space is enough, and if that high-end fridge will fit in with our décor. What we probably don’t expect is a high-tech monster like the Samsung Family Hub 2.0 — unveiled this year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — with an HD screen embedded in the door that will show your favourite TV show as you cook.



This isn’t Samsung’s first foray into imagining the fridge of the future, but it seems to have been the most impressive so far. An upgrade from the first-generation Family Hub fridge from last year, version 2.0 has been designed to be the centre of the family home. That happens via the 21.5-inch, 1080p LED touchscreen built into the door, which functions alternately as a regular Android tablet that can access the internet and stream media (yes, there is a speaker), a control centre to manage the fridge, as well as a space where one can post notes and handwritten memos, make and share reminders, and display photos and kiddy artwork just as you’d do on a real fridge, but without the magnets falling off each time someone brushed against it.



Powered by the Tizen OS, and with WiFi connectivity, the touchscreen lets users create their own profiles and share calendars, photos, notes, et al. via the Family Hub smartphone app remotely. The idea of using a fridge-door tablet does sound a little bizarre — imagine typing out an email on it, for instance — but the screen can do a few other cool things. For instance, function as an interactive digital bulletin board for the family; or stream music or a show for entertainment while cooking; or order groceries.



However, the coolest bit — no pun intended — is it’s ability to display a snapshot of the fridge contents via three cameras placed inside.



And if you’re thinking, ‘Why not just open the fridge and see what’s in it?’, well, you can do this remotely via the app — it’s WiFi enabled after all. Not just that, the touchscreen on the fridge also lets you drag and drop date labels like, ‘1 day’, ‘2 days’, etc., so you have an overview of exactly what needs to be replaced. And yes, did we mention you can do your grocery shopping from the screen itself?



Inside, the Samsung Family Hub has the usual three levels of shelves, with an adjustable second shelf. The freezer section is below. Part of the freezer functions as a customisable FlexZone that has a wine rack and can be switched to refrigeration if needed.



With a price tag of $6,000 (Rs 3,92,519), it certainly won’t be a ubiquitous household appliance, but certainly worth a consideration if you’re planning a high-tech smart home.



