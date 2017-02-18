Gizmo Geek: The Edge of Luxury

In case you thought last week’s Porsche Design Huawei smartphone was the cradle of luxury, we have news for you: you haven’t seen anything yet, baby. When it comes to pumping luxury in your smartphones, understated elegance is one way to go. Another is to go full bling, complete with gold-plating and diamond-studding. As for the bottom line, let’s put some perspective here first — remember the rumours that the iPhone 8 is going to be priced on the other side of the 1-lakh mark? Now, hold on to that thought.



The London-based Truly Exquisite have been jazzing up not just high-end smartphones but also iPads and smart watches (and cars, but that’s another story). Their bespoke products are individually handcrafted with 24-karat gold, 18-karat rose gold, platinum, Swarovski Crystals or leather. Available for crafting — or re-crafting, — are the Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, iPad Pro, Apple Watch and more. Billed as a luxury-gifting option, Truly Exquisite also undertake customisation. You’re also going to get free accessories worth £700 (almost Rs 60,000) and a free SIM with each buy. As for your final bill, that’s likely to be around the £2,000 (Rs 1.7 lakh) mark and upwards, excluding VAT and import duties.



If understated elegance is still your kind of luxury, then Gresso might be your port of call. They call themselves industry leaders in the business of transforming personal tech products into luxury pieces. Their design principle is ‘luxury minimalism’, as evidenced by the designs on display. So while you have your titanium plating and diamond inlays, the overall look is one of tastefulness. Each Gresso product is handcrafted and available in a limited edition. The options include iPhone 7/7Plus (up to $5,900, almost Rs 4 lakh, for the titanium-plated version with gold-accented details, diamond inlays and custom engraving) as well as their own feature phones and Android smartphones. Both the latter are crafted out of premium materials, with a titanium body, and gold panels and keyboard, starting from $3,000. They have free delivery around the world and final prices include all customs and import duties. They also retail in Harrods in London and Euroset in Moscow.



For no-holds-barred opulence, the rather unfortunately-named Brikk are your bet. With 24-karat gold, 950 platinum and diamond inlay, Brikk can give you customised luxury iPhones, Apple Watches, iPhone docks and more. Their Classic Collection iPhone 7 starts at $7,995 (almost Rs 5.5 lakh). The Solid Collection, where the phone is made of 24-karat solid gold, retails at about $25,000, and for a completely customised and individually designed iPhone, get ready to part with anything from $30,000 to $1.3 million. They ship from five locations around the world, with a personal delivery service available in the US. Their Deluxe, Solid and Bespoke editions are only available privately via what is called a Brikk Concierge service or by attending a Brikk Lounge event.



So, if a flagship smartphone isn’t luxurious enough, you can’t go wrong with a smidge of gold-plating and a few diamonds, can you?



