Food Street: QSR or fine dining,what’s the future?

Among life’s inevitabilities are death, taxes and the evolution of the restaurant sector. In the 16th century, cafes popped up in Constantinople — social places fuelled by strong Turkish coffee and tobacco. A little later, roadside taverns were first found in the UK, catering to weary travellers and their weary horses.The idea of the formal restaurant, with menu choices, small tables and waiter service, was an 18th century Parisian invention.



Today there are any number of formats — chef’s table, fine dining, casual dining, smart casual, fast casual, grab-and-go, QSR, street food and delivery-only. On top of this, food tourism is growing fast with whole holidays devoted to eating. How will the Indian market develop? To answer this one needs to be more food pandit than food pundit, but let’s start with one big and crazy question. Will restaurants exist at all in the future? The reason for asking this is the dramatic increase in food delivery and so-called Food Tech. Globally, food delivery is growing rapidly driven by convenience and apps. All round town people are saying ‘let’s just eat in tonight’.



Beyond delivery and in the more developed markets, innovative home-catering models are gaining ground. Chefs, sometimes professional, sometimes amateur, will come to your home and cook or cook at their own homes and deliver to yours. In time, there may be an Airbnb for food, where diners can house hop for every meal.



It’s unlikely that restaurants will be wiped out, but the market will certainly change dramatically. And it may be that restaurant numbers actually increase as retail is decimated by the internet and shopping malls and high streets reinvent themselves.



In the context of the disrupted market, the question of whether QSR or fine dining will prevail is something of a moot point. This said, how customers plot themselves on the axis of informality to formality is an interesting dimension of the restaurant sector. When I was a child in the UK, restaurants were almost exclusively formal affairs — all white gloves and ceremony. Cafes and fish-and-chip shops were found in cities, but these were largely pitstops for the working man. Pubs were everywhere, but few did food.



As British culture became less formal, the QSR and casual dining industry were born. As the market further matured, formal became blended with informal. For example, at Hawksmoor, a high-end steak chain, waiters wore jeans. At the Metropolitan Hotel, Nobu, the Japanese chain pioneered a minimalist design ethos, then Zuma and Hakkasan followed. Formality went down and prices went up. In the US, the QSR market fragmented when diners demanded convenience plus quality and the so-called Fast Casual market was created. Speedy service, but better food and environments.



In India, we see the same trends. Taco Bell and Wendy’s (large US QSR chains) are reinventing themselves here as QSR+ models. Better than QSR, but not as pricey as their Fast Casual counterparts in the US. At the formal end of the market, fine-dining has ditched its stuffier side and embraced the idea of entertainment. Leading the charge are brands like Papaya and Whisky Samba — high end restaurants-cum-bars-cum-clubs. Places to eat, but also to hang out and be seen at. Perhaps India has always been in to the formal-informal. Look at Bukhara, the grand dame of Delhi dining. Expensive, fine-dining yes, but customers sit on simple cushions, wear bibs and eat with their hands. And yet Bukhara is an exclusive, fine-dining place particularly when it comes to the size of the cheque.



At the other end of the market, it’s easy to see QSR as the entry point on the restaurant continuum. But far from it. Street food, particularly in Asia is often more accessible and better value. Like fish and chips in the UK, it may once have catered to the common man, but now all types of people are sampling excellent neighbourhood nibbles.



In Thailand, street food has become the country’s best known culinary category and food tours are a very meaningful part of the overall tourism industry. When one considers that 27 million more people visit Thailand than India every year, the opportunity to market our own cuisine is clear. And few countries have such range and depth of food as India.



What will the Indian restaurant scene look like in 2050 — the year when India is forecast to have a GDP greater than China? Here’s my humble forecast: 1. Every single market segment will grow exponentially and subdivide; 2. The best Indian brands will export themselves, following Moti Mahal and Haldiram’s on a global jamboree; 3. India will surpass Thailand as the premier global destination for food tourism. 4. I will be 78 years old. And at least one of these is likely to prove correct.



The author is the founder, International Market Management, and CEO, Wendy's & Jamie Oliver India



