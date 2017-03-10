Fifth Columnist: Think before you charge

Just when the world is waking up to the fact that the ISIS is being pushed out of Mosul and other strongholds in Iraq and Libya, it now seems that the dreaded group of fanatics is finding its feet in the most unlikely of places on the globe – India.



Or is it? The shooting down of an extremist in a Lucknow encounter this week and the subsequent arrest of other members of the so-called ISIS in India, including a former Indian Air Force corporal, would make it appear that the group of Islamic militants is spreading its deadly wings in this country.



But pause before jumping to any hasty conclusions. Moments after the encounter, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister announced that an ISIS module had been busted and that the men who planned the attacks on the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train were activists belonging to that group. While the total number of those held has gone up to eight, the UP Police, which carried out the encounter operation on the outskirts of Lucknow that claimed the life of an extremist, denied that the attackers were in any way connected to the ISIS.



A case of the left hand not knowing what the right is doing? That could well be the case. While the role of certain misguided or disaffected young men taking the radical route to jihad is not an unknown story in India, it is far removed from any extremist mongering, which the country can do well without.



With the world’s second largest Muslim population, India has been fair game for agent provocateurs, but to inject a dose of international terror on its soil – without adequate verification – is a dangerous game to play. It gives ideas to many among the disaffected, of establishing an Islamic caliphate, which needless to say will not happen but whose consequences could be far reaching for the country’s social fabric.



Typically, it is one thing to make an announcement for political gains and quite another for charges to stand up in a court of law. The instances of those accused by law enforcement agencies of being terrorists and later let off by the courts for lack of evidence after spending years behind bars, are too many to recount.



Malegaon, where nine men charged of organising blasts and being members of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), were honourably acquitted by the court after nine years in gaol, another 13 from Solapur charged for similar crimes and then found to be innocent, five others discharged in Lucknow for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in January 2016, are just three samples of what human right activists are wont to charge as state terror.



Equally, there is little doubt that India’s criminal justice system is in shambles. Charges likely to stick in court are those backed by eyewitnesses and that remains a tall order in India. It is quite likely that some of those acquitted may well have link with extremists, but in the absence of a strong prosecution, the cases have fallen flat under sustained judicial interrogation. In other words, there is a case of criminal judicial reform on a large scale and the urgent need for sophistication in police investigations. Any confession under third degree police methods is unlikely to stand up in a court of law.



The other trend that needs to be watched is the propensity to internationalise a perfectly local crime and accord it international status. It is quite likely that the first notice of such activities have not come from within the country, but from an outside source.



The classic example of such glocalisation is Zakir Naik. A televangelist, who has been preaching not just in India but all around the world, in an ill-fitting suit settled on a delicate frame, speaking in fluent English, Naik emerged in the public discourse via India’s eastern neighbour, Bangladesh.



Investigators following the trail of the Bangladesh blasts on Eid day in 2016 have been baffled by the influence that this Mumbai-based cleric had on the young killers in Dhaka.



For someone who has the hallmark of a typical preacher, which includes peripatetic travel and an endless capacity to speak and influence, it is surprising that the preacher had scrupulously kept himself out of any public scrutiny in India.



Naik has reportedly recommended death penalty for gays and for apostasy from the faith; he has called for India to be ruled by shariah law, supports a ban on the construction of non-Muslim places of worship in Muslim lands and openly backed Taliban’s bombing of the Buddhas in Bamiyan. He has referred to Osama bin Laden as “soldier of Islam”, bringing him on the radars of western security agencies.



Happily, India’s secular spirit resides in its social fabric. Opposition to Naik has come from India’s top ulemas. Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, one of India’s most respected scholars of Islam, who believes that “the wave of Islamophobia in the aftermath of 9/11 and the occupation of Iraq and Afghanistan, have only added to the Muslims’ sense of injury. In such a situation, when a debater like Zakir Naik, in eloquent English, takes on preachers of other faiths and defeats them during debates, the Muslims’ chest puff with pride. A community nursing a huge sense of betrayal and injustice naturally lionises anyone who gives it a sense of pride; never mind if it is false pride.”



