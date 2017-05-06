Fifth Columnist: Stinking India

National capital Delhi is a prime example of just how difficult it is to keep promises made in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan manifesto.



For close to a year, right under the nose of prime minister Narendra Modi, where the impact of his nearly three-year-old Clean India campaign should have been felt the most, lies shattered the myth of a squeaky clean country with tree-lined boulevards.



Long before Modi launched the fantasy of Swachh Bharat, it was widely held by those travelling the globe that India remains the world’s dirtiest country.



While it is understandable for globe-trotting Indians to compare with the US and other advanced capitals of the world, which country doesn’t, the comparison is grossly inapt and unfair.



The point of comparison has to be with countries with similar per capital incomes and GDPs, countries like us who fall in the “emerging markets” category. And that’s where India cuts a sorry figure.



Recently, three such globetrotters were exchanging notes on what all they had seen and the places they had been to most recently. The three had separately visited Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Brazil and their conclusions were invariably the same. The amount of filth and dirt piled up on sidewalks in India is unheard of anywhere in the world, including the least developed countries.



With 60 per cent of the world’s open defecation concentrated in India, its streets and alleys are literally stinking. For a country trying to advertise its tourist potential, there could not possibly be a worst case scenario.



The three above-mentioned countries continue to struggle, like India, with poverty, unemployment, low levels of literacy and a general lack of opportunities. Yet, the palpable dirt and filth is not as evident on their streets, as it is in India.



Are Indians congenitally dirty? The one thing that counts against us, right away, is the massive population pressure. Even as compared with Brazil, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, India’s ever-burgeoning population, which is set to overtake China in the immediate foreseeable future, ensures that a large part of the population, short of housing, has made the sidewalks and footpaths their own. India’s weather conditions, not extreme except for a month of harsh winter and summer, is good enough for a population to live on the roads, even prosper.



India’s municipal system is virtually in shambles and is in drastic need of empowerment. No country in the world allots so little money and resources to their urban local bodies as India. (According to the 1991 census, there are 3,255 urban local bodies in India)



In advanced countries, the municipal administration is in the hands of highly skilled technocrats, armed with a financial largesse and accompanying public awareness, which ensures that public health and sanitation remains a key aspect of sound governance.



In contrast, India’s urban local bodies are manned by political pawns and out-of-favour bureaucrats, who need to be accommodated, so what better or worse than the mahanagar palika?



This extreme apathy to public health and sanitation is best exemplified in the post of a mayor, the senior-most officer in charge of a city or town for its civic upkeep. Despite six decades since independence, it remains a largely ceremonial post with little independent political or financial powers. For the most part, the mayor is looking to either the central or state government for financial assistance.



Clearly, while it is fashionable to dish out Malthusian theories of how population can be an asset to a country, its practical application is quite something else. To this structural weakness and administrative lethargy, add political brinkmanship of the worst kind.



The national capital is in the throes of an impending epidemic at any time of the year. Reason? The state government, run by the AAP, which has little administrative powers and the Delhi municipal corporation that has recently returned the BJP for a third time, cannot agree to pay salaries to municipal workers for several months.



The end result is the obnoxious sight of filth piled along and strewn on the road, with human beings, stray dogs and vagrant cattle jostling for the same space.



Mumbai is much the same. Touted as the commercial capital of India, the description sits a little uncomfortably on this prince among Indian cities. Apart from fashionable south Mumbai, which is home to the boxwallahs and the cognoscenti, most other parts of the city remain a virtual slum, skyscrapers rubbing shoulders with vast refuge dumps and unauthorised colonies, which in due course of time attain legal status, escalating its land value and worth without accompanying infrastructural upgradation.



One of the oft-touted reasons for India’s filth is attributed to it being a democracy — more specifically a Third World democracy. Squatters on the roads cannot be evicted because they constitute vote banks. Illegal tenements cannot be pulled down because after all it is their residents and not the ever-complaining and rights-aware middle class, who come out of their houses on the day of voting.



It is indeed no small surprise that in a country, where people go out of their way to ensure that their homes are best maintained, is so callous about public spaces. Of most of Modi’s challenges, surely, Swacch Bharat remains a herculean stumble.



