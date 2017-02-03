Fifth Columnist : Shadow War

Call it the shadow war. It stretches credulity somewhat to think that a short, portly and bearded man, in the autumn of his life, is India’s biggest security threat and bugbear.



While the ‘arrest’ of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan has elicited some comments from India, the reality is that this ‘detention’ has come under the threat of a new US administration slapping sanctions on that country for not doing enough to check terrorist networks.



In effect, after being released on rather specious grounds in 2009 for lack of evidence of his involvement in the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai, Saeed has been free to pretty much roam around Pakistan’s countryside, spewing venom, among other things.



Now, without any new evidence that may have surfaced against Saeed, he seems to have been reined in - described by the Pakistani Army this week, in national interest.



With the unpredictable Donald Trump in office, Islamabad is clearly taking no chances. Topping the list of why Pakistan is now running with the hare, is the expansion of operations by FiF, the charity wing of the LeT.



Last year, the LeT announced that it was conducting relief operations in Gaza, Syria, Somalia, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar. FiF’s ability to raise funds, roughly $50 million a year, has raised the hackles of counter-terrorist operators around the world.



It has led the US treasury department to designate two LeT leaders, Shahid Mehmood and Muhammad Sarwar as global terrorists.



This comes after three other members of this banned outfit were designated global terrorists, both by the US and Saudi Arabia.



So the real intention appears to be buying time with the US by demonstrating some resolve in countering global terrorism, a lot of which emanates from Pakistan. So while little Saeed is portrayed as the evil incarnate, he is quite likely the front. The real operators would be the colonels in the Pakistan Army, swigging their beer on golf courses.



At a meeting last year to mark 50 years of the 1965 war with India, Pakistan’s most influential man, the then army chief General Raheel Sharif, told a large military gathering at Rawalpindi, the army’s head office, that Kashmir remained Partition’s unfinished agenda. “It should be clearly understood that enduring peace in the region will not be possible without a just resolution of Kashmir,” Sharif said, adding, “The time has come that Kashmir issue be resolved in line with the aspirations of its people in accordance with UN resolutions.”



Pakistan’s second major military attempt to change the territorial status quo in South Asia took place in 1965 when it dispatched irregular militia and regular military formations disguised as local fighters into Kashmir in the twin hopes of internationalising the issue and igniting a local rebellion against what they considered unjust Indian rule. As it turned out finally, none of the two things materialised.



Instead, what started off as a massive infiltration move careened out of control and escalated into the second Indo-Pakistan war in pursuit of Kashmir when India opened a second front across the international border, targeting Pakistan’s Punjab and Lahore in particular.



While both countries made divergent claims of what was achieved in 1965, and of losses of men and material, scholarly accounts of the period agree that the results of the war had generally been a stalemate. Despite this, there remains strong evidence to suggest that India could have delivered a decisive blow to Pakistan had poor civil-military coordination not led New Delhi to accept a premature UN-sponsored ceasefire.



Writes Stanley Wolpert in his ‘A New History of India’: When the war ended, it was obvious that India was in a position to severely damage, if not capture Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab, which virtually lay defenceless.’’



Later, Pakistani military accounts — most of which blamed India for infiltration and escalating the 1965 conflict despite having pulled the trigger themselves — were willing to acknowledge the misadventure and the problems that it created. Lt Gen Mahmud Ahmed’s account of the 1965 war, cleared no doubt by the general headquarters Rawalpindi, and published in 2002, did not pull punches. It described the war as a “watershed in the military history of the subcontinent. It marked the turning point in the balance of power in South Asia. After 1965, Indian military power grew by leaps and bounds while Pakistan’s strength declined appreciably.’’ This was, in Ahmed’s words, Pakistan’s last opportunity to resolve the Kashmir issue by military means in the 20th century. Well, the Pakistan’s security establishment hasn’t given up even in the 21st century, as Raheel Sharif recently reiterated the Kashmir theme at Davos, a most unlikely place for such deliberations.



The most perceptible sift in the Hafiz Saeed tale is the rebranding of LeT signposts – they are now called Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir, the name chosen incidentally by Saeed when he was released from house arrest in 2009.



So New Delhi can draw cold comfort from the fact that Saeed has been reined in somewhat, even if for appearances sake. But to be sure, it has not come on India’s bidding but Uncle Sam’s, who are reportedly miffed with Pakistan for hiding Osama bin Laden at a military cantonment for over a decade.



