Fifth Columnist : Glimmer of hope

A government seemingly under siege will have the opportunity, however limited, to pull its chestnuts out of the fire on February 1, the Union Budget day.



That day, the Narendra Modi government needs to come out with a document, which provides relief to the people and kick start a grounded economy, currently in the throes of demonetisation, which despite its best intentions, appears to have gone awry.



There is a sound reason for this homily. The onus is now on this government to prove wrong the belief that India’s economy would be in downturn for the next two quarters, at the very least. It is either that or a political hara-kiri, which looms large ahead.



Before we indulge in a round of Modi-bashing, it is important to re-examine the background, which seems to have compelled the prime minister to implement a decision that has roughly a billion Indians struggling in queues, an act without precedent in history.



For better or for worse, it is biggest attack on corruption and ill-gotten money since August 1947. It is also acknowledged widely that only a prime minister like Modi could have attempted such a caper — he can certainly quote his Lok Sabha numbers to show that he had the mandate for doing what he has done.



The point is whether the move had been thought through till the end and whether the consultations were broad-based enough to implement a policy, which affects virtually every single human being living in this country and that is a very large number indeed.



It would be instructive to remember, however, that corruption and black money were not issues during the Independence movement — it possibly could not have been. It is a malaise that gripped India and her economy post-Independence with the adoption of Socialism, which advanced principles of a gradualist and reformist approach to change, rather than by means of a revolutionary overthrow.



Equally, there are no two opinions that the country’s economy and growth have been, over the years, severely debilitated by corruption, which has in turn perpetuated poverty. The rich and the powerful, aided and abetted by politicians and the official class, in collusion with unscrupulous businessmen, have cornered India’s natural resources. The licence-permit raj and other regulatory measures ensured that young entrepreneurs or startups had no chance against established business behemoths.



The Communist-style economy — based on Soviet Union-like planning — ushered in a licence permit raj, which helped a corrupt bureaucracy and their political masters, take control of the government’s revenue departments and the country’s banking system.



Decades later, when the nation was nearly bankrupt and had to mortgage a part of its gold reserves abroad (With India’s foreign exchange reserves at $1.2 billion in January 1991 and depleted by half in June, barely enough to last three weeks of essential imports, the nation was only weeks way from defaulting on its external balance of payment obligations), that the country at long last woke up to the costs of phoney Socialism.



While economic liberalisation — under the aegis of the World Bank — was introduced, no effort was made to dismantle the Communist-style economic structure. Result? Key revenue departments of the government, including income tax, customs and excise and bank managements, continued to be riddled with corruption and in a sense, constituted the fountainhead of ill-gotten wealth.



Most nationalised banks, for instance, are close to being broke under the pressure of bad and dubious loans that are never going to be recovered from Indian industrialists. Politicians have played no mean role in facilitating these murky deals.



But herein lies the rub. The demonetisation drive, aimed at ferreting out hoarded cash or invested black money, is sadly in the same hands that have perpetuated corruption in the first place — banks and the revenue departments, harbingers of the black economy. It was a mistake on the prime minister’s part to expect the same stakeholders to deliver and come clean. This presumption has not just turned out to be faulty, but can prove politically costly as well.



The powers-that-be have failed to foresee the fallout of demonetisation and its implementation. In the interim, a huge amount of “black money” has been converted into white, aided and abetted by the corrupt among the bankers. How else does one explain the seizure of huge sums of new currency notes running into hundreds of crores? They have obviously come out of the banks.



The common people of the country are braving the inconvenience; businesses have suffered, the hospitality industry is in shambles and tourists are unable to exchange foreign currency. It has now reached a stage where smaller shop keepers, taxi drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers are quite willing to accept dollars or any other foreign currency.



The impact of demonetisation on daily retail trade, wholesale markets, daily wage earners and the agriculture and tourism sectors were clearly been overlooked, when the great plan was being conceived.



The government may have to consider course correction or tone down the huge damage done by poor implementation. It is in this context that February 1 presents a sliver of opportunity for the government to undo the economic holocaust.



