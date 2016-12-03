Disequilibrium: The Looking glass war

In the looking glass war, where bitter adversaries - Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry - are holding a mirror to each other and revealing their warts to the public at large, shareholder value is being eroded. In any internecine sniping where both parties are grappling for control, secrets tumble out. They are the biggest casualty. This bruising war also has to have an end game, one where one party triumphs and the other is vanquished. Or a settlement shows both emerging unscathed. While the horizon is bare at the moment, a rapprochement unlikely after the feuding has degenerated into name calling, Tata Sons will have to extricate the fly from the proverbial ointment. If it wants unfettered control over the holding company with its strategic heft over individual companies. Diarchies are bad, duality of power centres will never see convergence, consonance or synthesis of ideation and execution. Tata Sons knows this and that is precisely why it has tried to unseat Mistry from each individual board. The latest reverse being Tata Power where Mistry won uncontested. This running sore cannot be good for stakeholders or businesses. There has to be closure. In lieu of the Mistry family shareholding in Tata Sons which collectively totals 18.4 per cent, Mistry will have to be given something. It could be cash or a company or a combination of both. It is only with the removal of Mistry’s shareholding that all residues of his engagement with the Group can be washed and wished away. So, what are the possibilities? Both in terms of closure on the warring front, buying Cyrus out and of course appointing the next chairman of Tata Sons.



Mistry has age on his side in this war with Ratan Tata who will be 79 this December. Cyrus Mistry is 50. And that says a lot in a protracted battle. His principal adviser appears to be Nusli Wadia who jumped into the fight with energy and vigour. Once Tata’s chief counsel and even earlier, one of JRD Tata’s favourites, Nusli Wadia, a businessman of substance on his own seems to have outgrown his friendship with Ratan Tata. He probably saw himself as a successor to first JRD and then later Ratan. But both times he was overlooked. He is obviously a combatant and his body lingua franca and tone and tenor while reacting to Tata allegations is one of an aggressor. Nusli Wadia too has a Tata connection, though slightly loose. Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata had a maternal granddaughter Rattanbai ‘Ruttie’ Petit, who was the second wife of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Although Ruttie died early, she had a daughter Dina, who chose to stay back in India, when the country was partitioned in 1947. Dina Jinnah went on to marry Neville Wadia, and the couple had a son Nusli, who would go on to succeed his father as the head of the Wadia group. Incidentally, Wadia had grown close to JRD Jeh Tata when the patriarch helped thwarting RP Goenka in a hostile bid for Bombay Dyeing. Nusli went on to name one of his sons Jeh, such was the bond. With Ratan Tata too, he was chief counsel along with Keshub Mahindra when climactic battles were fought for control after JRD.



Mistry has to ask himself whether he wants to play the waiting game or look for an honourable exit with cash and other booty in lieu of his shareholding. The waiting game could be long and the road arduous and even brutal. In this interplay between Tata and Mistry, the biggest beneficiary may well be Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half brother and Cyrus Mistry’s brother in law by virtue to being married to Mistry’s sister Aloo. Noel Tata has maximum proximity to both, though the relationship with his half brother Ratan has always been frosty. Naval Tata married twice - Soonoo and Simone - from Soonoo, he sired Ratan and Jimmy, while from Simone, he sired Noel. Noel is extremely insular and very introverted and shy. He hates publicity and though an obvious dynastic heir, runs away from that responsibility.



Noel Naval Tata, 59, despite never enjoying Ratan Tata’s confidence is an insider and even more importantly family and a Tata to boot. In December 1997, he was appointed managing director of Lakme Exports, he got a leg up in March 1999 when he was made MD of Trent, while in March and October, he was made a director on the boards of Titan and Voltas respectively. Finally in March 2010, he was appointed chairman of Tata Investment Corporation. Now Group chief executive officer and MD of Tata International, he knows the intricacies and innards of Bombay House, equally he is the reluctant prince. In the moral chess game, he has to decide whether to align himself with half brother Ratan and array against his brother in law Cyrus Mistry or vice versa.



As the clock ticks and the appointed hour arrives, the search panel appointed by Tata Sons will have to decide whether he is the most suitable boy. He cannot be over looked again. Long expected to join the Tata Sons board, he however, is yet to make the cut. Institutional shareholders would also prefer a Tata to overrule the diarchy and the duality of power that it brings with it as baggage. And who knows Noel can convince Mistry to leave with his share. His share may well be a company, say something like Tata Power and some spare cash along with it.



Ratan Tata has a larger than life image, by his actions on October 24 and since, he has shown not just an appetite for battle but pertinently safeguarding the rights and interests of Tata Trusts which he continues to represent. As part of this overarching strategy of keeping the Tata Group within the family, Noel brings another facet to the table. Unlike Ratan Tata who is a bachelor, Noel has three children - Liya, Maya and Neville. Neville like his father is a Tata and may well be in the hunt at a later date. Noel has to make up his mind about which side he wants to back in this crucial hour. The window of opportunity is shrinking daily.



Ratan Tata’s power and influence comes from those Trusts which I have written about extensively in my previous columns. At 79 going on 80, he wants to ring fence the Tata name, ethos and businesses. Something that he contributed in building over his 21-year tenure. He is clear that the Tata way of doing things has to continue, the 65.29 per cent shareholding that Tata Trusts own gives him that right. Many people believe that Tata Sons, a public Trust registered under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, which has exemption from Income Tax, is opaque and secretive. The analogy is drawn to the BCCI which is also registered as a charitable trust and till recently was completely autonomous before a lynch mob of litigants put an end to that status. Tata Sons is obviously the most powerful entity in the Tata Group, and the Trusts that control it are even more dominant and commanding. If one were to examine the poison pills that protect Tata companies, the list is remarkable (see box).



These covenants have been constantly introduced over the years, unobtrusively. I will explain how: Take crown jewel TCS for instance - where Tata Sons has 73.26 per cent. Through special resolutions dated 5.5.2004; Tata Sons got the following rights, as long as it holds 26 per cent shareholding in the company - right to nominate the chairman and the right to get support for Offer for Sale of shares, when required. Now let us examine Tata Power where Tata Sons has 31.05 per cent shareholding, other Tata companies have 1.97 per cent and LIC has 13.12 per cent, GIC 2.52 per cent & New India Assurance 2.48 per cent; a special resolution adopted on 12.9.1961 clearly states - As long as the word Tata is associated with the name of the company, Tata Sons Ltd will have the right to nominate the chairman of the Board of Directors.



It is the symbiotic relationship that Tata Sons has with Tata Trusts which is symptomatic of these caveats and safeguards - The Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust acting jointly were allowed to nominate one third of the prevailing number of directors on the board so long as the Trusts hold at least 40 per cent shares. The two Trusts were also allowed to remove or replace any of its nominee directors. This happened recently under Article 104 B inserted by a special resolution passed on 9.4.2014 blindsiding Cyrus Mistry completely and under Article 105 inserted also by a special resolution on the same date - powers were conferred on the chairman and MD only by way of prior board resolution. It is important to note that prior to the insertion of this clause, the Articles of Association allowed directors to operate within a less restrictive framework and powers could be conferred on the chairman without board resolutions within defined boundaries.



Game, set, match to Ratan Tata.



@sandeep_bamzai



