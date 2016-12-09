Disequilibrium: THE GREAT GAMBLE

Finance it is said is merely a gun, politics is knowing when to pull the trigger. Throw another adage into this mix - despair and idleness are dangerous companions - and you have a dreaded cocktail. Now let me connect these two axioms in the contemporary context. Thirty days after our lives have been rudely disrupted and dislocated, we are still plumping for the PM's demonetisation programme, simply because we believe that an urgent surgery on black stash was required. If the PM has shown a transformative moment in his 30 month long dispensation, then it is the demomnetisation move. This was bigger than the GST legislation which should logically usher in a one India, one market, one tax phenomenon. For that was work in progress handed down from one political formation to another.



What were the immediate impacts of demonetisation? For starters the emergence of the ATM as the new power symbol, a monogram of prayer, a badge of pelf and an object of worship for there were serpentine lines of devotees waiting to make their tryst with the new God. Waiting for him to dispense his pink parshad — a magical 2000 rupee note. There was no running away from the importance of ATMs as the presiding deity in our lives and supporting eco-systems. Almost overnight, there was a mad scramble to not just get to it but to



get something out of it. Demonetisation has been a truly life altering experience, for it has taught us to value money, conserve it and become spend thrift. It has encouraged savings, because if you ain't have it, you can't spend it. Leading to an existensialist crisis like never before —Who am I? Where am I? What is money? Do I have it? Can I still flash it? A spanking new leveler for it took the flash and the brash out of the equation —amir aur garib dono ke paas nahin tha. The haves and have nots converging, looking for the same elixir — cash. The world had turned on its head, et tu...



Of course, all of us in urban agglomerates are already familiar with the usage of debit and credit cards, but cash as they say is king, its touch and feel giving you a false sense of affluence and derring do. Cash is now distant, its colour and size too has changed, the whole payment system has undergone a metamorphosis, the new nomenclatures being BD and AD — rather —Before Demonetisation and After Demonetisation. The PM's dramatic move in conjunction with one of his favourite bureaucrats —Gujarat cadre officer Hasmukh Adhia —the reticent union revenue secretary and five others privy to the plan were sworn to utmost secrecy.



Supported by a young team of researchers working in two rooms at Modi's New Delhi residence, as he plotted his boldest reform since coming to power in 2014. I have spoken to ministers and the Attorney General and all of them are clear about one thing that no one had a clue what the PM was planning or thinking. Of course, it has thrown life out of gear, the brunt being felt by the consumption economy and its backbone —the middle class and the informal sector. Agricultural distress which was one of the running themes due to two successive droughts had just about begun to emerge from the abyss, but it has been dealt a blow and that too in peak Rabi sowing season. The process of economic turnaround has been stymied as India remains a cash economy for most part.



I remain a votary to the efficacy of the scheme though some doubts linger in my memory recesses. Going plastic becomes aspirational but there are certain things that will still require cash. The Hindu



way of life teaches us to be patient, it teaches us



tolerance, it teaches us to welcome all faiths and be all inclusive and all encompassing.



This strain of being patient and tolerant transcends all Indian fault lines of caste, culture, religion, character and hues. A strange sort of inner peace and tranquility guides and goads us as we are thrown headlong into the asphyxiating hurly burly of daily regimen. We are stoic in our crises, we weather and brave all storms, we are Indian. And so this capstone mantra drives us past all impediments, imponderables and obstacles. An inner strength propelling us forward. At all strata of society, at all levels of the grease pole, this is the underlying credo that determines our lives. We live to live, bear and grin it. There is frustration, anger and even aakrosh as we saw during the last four years of UPA 2 when loot and scoot became the dominant theme for our self obsessed, narcissistic and capricious netas who chose to plunder their own in a blase manner unknown and unsurpassed till date. And so we accepted the new diktat because conspicuous consumption was something that we loathed. People who don't pay taxes are loathed.



Corruption and sleaze is what we loathed.



An inordinately narrow tax base, one that is so skewed that it borders on the ludicrous. A nation of our size and scale, where economic disparity stares you in the face and only 2.87 crore individuals filed income tax returns in 2012-13, but 1.62 crore of them did not pay any tax — leaving the number of taxpayers at just about 1.25 crore which is close to one per cent of the country's total population of about 123 crore. It is a screamer, a damning statistic which tells you how the rich and powerful cock a snook at authority. Even today agricultural income isn't taxed, sacrliege if you make a peep about it. The tax outgo was less than Rs 1.5 lakh for a vast majority of nearly 89 per cent taxpayers (over 1.11 crore). Their average tax payable was just about Rs 21,000, while the collective amount stood at over Rs 23,000 crore. What is laughable is that only 5,430 individuals paid income tax of over Rs 1 crore. Out of this, the tax range was Rs 1-5 crore for more than 5,000 individuals, resulting in a total outgo of Rs 8,907 crore. As per the overall data, total income tax collections rose nine-fold to Rs 2.86 lakh crore in 2015-16, from Rs 31,764 crore in 2000-01.



The data further said that the bulk of individuals who filed returns for the assessment year 2012-13 earned an annual salary between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 9.5 lakh. Over 20.23 lakh taxpayers earned Rs 5.5-9.5 lakh, while their cumulative salary earnings stood at Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the financial year 2011-12. Further 19.18 lakh individuals earned salary of Rs 2.5-3.5 lakh that year. Six individuals fell in the high-end earning bracket of Rs 50-100 crore of salary income. In the salary range of Rs 1-5 crore, there were as many as 17,515 individuals. Nearly 2.87 crore salary earners filed their I-T returns in assessment year 2012-13. Widening and deepening the tax base is something that different governments have attempted to do for sometime now. In terms of directional call, this move hopefully consolidates that thought process.



Now this is what the PM wanted to address among several other issues with his no high denomination notes. There are other wins too, stone pelters have vaporised in Kashmir, counterfeiters are out of business, though hawala operators are back big time and bank officials colluding with the unscrupulous are partying (many are being arrested too for their connivance in illegal deals) and in a major triumph as the Dawn reported - Javed Khanani, a director of Khanani and Kalia International (KKI) money changers, died on Sunday after reportedly falling from an under construction building in Karachi, it has been learnt. He died after falling from an under construction building "Saima Towers" in Mohammad Ali Society, in the jurisdiction of Bahadurabad police station, senior police official said...Javed Khanani and Munaf Kalia were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a dramatic raid in November 2008 when a complaint lodged against one of their franchises in Gujranwala led to the discovery of a parallel money transfer system being operated by their company — KKI — for purposes of transferring money out of the country through illegal hundi/hawala channels. Their arrest sparked much speculation that their company was largely responsible for the massive flight of capital that took place from Pakistan in those days, putting serious pressure on the exchange rate and prompting an emergency appeal from the government to the International Monetary Fund...In January 2015, Javed Khanani was charged again by the FIA in a fresh hundi/hawala transaction discovered after all the original cases against them were finished. He was held briefly in custody, along with his manager, before being released on bail. Javed's brother, Altaf Khanani, pleaded guilty to money laundering charges before a United States court in November 2016 and was facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison plus a fine of $250,000. Altaf Khanani was arrested in September last year following a sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and has been in jail ever since. Indian intel agencies will be quick to tell you that Khanani was the lynchpin of the Pakistani counterfeit operation which was pushing FICN (fake Indian currency notes) using human 'mules' through Nepal and Bangladesh.



The way Mamatadi and Behenji Mayawati are reacting tells you that their cash economies have been pole axed. With UP and Punjab among other states slated to go to the hustings early next year, the cash poll economy has been crushed for the time being. And this is an important deterrent for the vibrant cash poll economy because the amounts being spent are humongous. The general election of 2014 changed the contours of poll spending forever, new goalposts were set. Now let us come to the human cost of this exercise, it is way too large, it is hurting people and the growth imperatives of what was believed to be a rebounding economy, one which had undergone a severe case of Hindu growth catharsis, is enormous. Large swathes of the economy lie imperiled, the medium and small enterprises export steel frame, in the main unorganised sector a wasteland.



Obviously the secrecy factor meant that the lid had to be maintained on this gargantuan exercise to catch people off guard. While this may have been achieved, it is the math since which doesn't add up and the cascading effect on the economy not quite quantifiable. If there were approximately Rs 15.4 lakh crore high denomination notes in circulation and the RBI stated on Wednesday that almost Rs 11.4 lakh crore has returned by way of deposits and only Rs 4 lakh crore worth new currency has been infused into the system, then what does the arithmetic turn up? The difference between money deposited and not returned was expected to be the black component which would alleviate our woes through a broad multiplier effect percolating down cooling interest rates and pump priming consumption. If by December 30, all Rs 15.4 lakh crore returns to the banking system which in any case seems to be the case, then all theorems and axioms are off course.



The great gamble is now under the microscope. Its spin offs under question. yes, the politicians have been bruised, the counterfeiters and terror financiers battered, but what about its deleterious impact on the economy. Indian jugaad is thriving, after all it is bigger than a cottage industry. Tax terror is back, inspector raj too, their eagle eye now trained on you and your accounts. Is gold next? hereditary and inherited holdings too. The clarification was open ended. India doesn't want more of the same, the dark years of 1969 to 1973 cannot be foisted on us. India has to move forward by cutting the umbilical cord with its socialist moorings. The benefits of demonetisation are awaited. RBI didn't comply, like patient Indians, next stop - B Day (Budget)!



@sandeep_bamzai



