Diplomatic Enclave:Saarc bonhomie

The last fortnight has seen leaders from three neighbouring countries visiting India. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit in early April was followed by the state visit of Nepal’s President, Bidya Devi Bhandari and then the visit of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe earlier this week. South Asian leaders do not usually travel to neighbouring countries except for the annual Saarc summits. But closer contact with neighbours is one aspect of prioritising bilateral ties.



Sheikh Hasina’s visit and the record number of agreements signed during the visit showed how far the relations have moved in little less than a decade. Relations with both Sri Lanka and Nepal had dipped in the recent years but are on an improving path. Relations between Nepal and India have stabilised in the past year after the tensions in 2015 over the protests by the Madhesi against the new Constitution blocked the trade route across the border to Nepal.



Ties were restored when a change in Kathmandu brought a government headed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and an exchange of visits by the two Presidents within five months. President Pranab Mukherjee visited Nepal in November 2016. In the latest sign of cooperation between the two countries, Prachanda spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after the Madhesi groups finally agreed to participate in panchayat elections in Nepal, and sought Indian assistance for the conducting the local elections.



The Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s visit takes place just a couple of weeks before Modi is to participate in the United Nation’s ‘Vesak Day’ celebrations in Colombo. It would be Modi’s second visit to Sri Lanka in two years. Vesak is the day of Lord Buddha’s enlightenment and celebrated on May 12 by the UN in countries with a large Buddhist population. The UN General Assembly had declared an International Day for the Observation of Vesak in 1999 at the initiative of then Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Lakshman Kadirgamar. The Vesak Day ceremonies are to be hosted by Sri Lanka this year for the first time and the Sri Lank- an government has made grand plans for the occasion.



The concept of regional and sub-regional cooperation is gaining grou-x nd. Bhutan and Bangladesh have initiated steps that would help enhance connectivity and cooperation during Sheikh Hasina’s recent visit to Bhutan. Bhutan and Bangladesh signed an inland waters agreement that would allow Bhutan the use of rivers for movement of goods.



Under the agreement, Bhutan can use Chittagong and Mongla ports with their connecting rivers through a route that would reduce costs and time taken for transportation of cargo to Bhutan. Bangladesh is considering plans to invest in a hydroelectric power project in Bhutan, which could provide 1000MW of power to Bangladesh. The project could even be a trilateral one, as the power would be transmitted through the Indian power grid from Bhutan to Bangladesh. India is already providing 600MW of power to Bangladesh, which is to be increased by another 600MW in the near future.



Sheikh Hasina also urged the Bhutanese government to xxxratify the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal motor vehicles agreement. The sub-regional agreement was signed in June 2015 and aimed at providing seamless movement of vehicles and cargo across the four countries. The agreement has been approved by Bhutan’s National Assembly but has not been cleared by the Upper House due to strong opposition by some members. Members have raised infrastructure and environmental concerns over a large number of vehicles transiting through Bhutan roads. Bhutanese officials contend that Bhutan is unlikely to be used for transit purposes, though it will get transit rights through the other three countries. However, the agreement requires ratification by all four countries to make the agreement operational.



Nepal is in talks with India for the purchase of power on a long-term basis. The Power Trade Agreement of 2014 opened the way for purchase of power by Nepal. Nepal has faced critical power shortages in the dry season in the last two years. The two governments are also in talks on a project for building cross-border transmission lines. The Power Ministry’s guidelines for cross-border power trade issued in December 2016 have set the framework for power trade with Bangladesh and Nepal.



India and Sri Lanka signed a memorandum of understanding for ‘cooperation in economic projects’ during the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s visit. The framework agreement provides for cooperation in joint ventures, investment in infrastructure, agriculture and poultry farming, higher education, railways, LNG projects etc. An Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement under negotiation has not made much progress. Other projects such as the Trincomalee port and oil storage tank farms have run into controversy as oil workers union went on strike to press for their interests to be taken into account. Modi’s visit next month should give a further push to cooperation with Sri Lanka.



