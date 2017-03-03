Diplomatic Enclave: A strategic dialogue

The past year was not a good for India-China relations as sharp differences cropped up and acrimony entered the discourse. The relationship had dipped as China blocked the placing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, Masood Azhar on the United Nations Security Council’s terrorist list and also thwarted India’s bid to become a member of the Nuclear Supplier’s Group (NSG). Both Beijing and New Delhi had made some changes in their dealings with the neighbour that had led to the strain in the ties.



China had become more open in its backing of Pakistan. It was also the time when US-Pakistan ties had cooled significantly during the last year of the Barack Obama administration. China had stepped up its support to Pakistan during this time, and some issues relating to Pakistan had their impact on India-China relations. About the same time as Beijing intensified its relations with Pakistan, New Delhi also dropped its hesitancy in confronting Beijing on issues of concern.



After India and China had agreed to keep aside the areas of dispute and build on their ties in areas of common interest more than two decades ago, India had refrained from openly voicing its differences with China. The government was often faced by the opposition charge of being timid in its response to Chinese irritants, but New Delhi chose not to air the differences in public. Last year, the Modi government dropped the earlier policy of restraint and directly charged Beijing of thwarting India’s bid to gain admission in the NSG in a public statement. It has since raised the issues with determination at every bilateral occasion.



If India was surprised at the extent to which Beijing would go in support of Pakistan, Beijing was also surprised at India being so vocal in its criticism of Chinese actions. China’s interests have been converging with Pakistan in recent times, and India had been slow to understand the deepening of ties especially after they concluded the agreement on the China-Pakistan economic corridor. The Chinese-funded economic corridor is to be a key element in China’s grand One Belt, One Road initiative (OBOR). India has objected to the economic corridor as it passes through Pakistan occupied Kashmir and violates India’s sovereignty over Kashmir. It has also refused to be a part of the OBOR as the full parameters of the Chinese initiative have not been clearly spelled out.



Beijing gave evidence of its close strategic alliance with Pakistan when it blocked a new resolution on the Pakistan based militant that was moved by the US and co-sponsored by Britain and France. India was not a sponsor of the US-backed resolution. In the NSG, China called for setting guidelines for admission of new members, a seemingly reasonable request that was aimed at facilitating Pakistan’s own application for membership of the NSG.



China’s putting a technical hold on naming Masood Azhar on the UNSC terror list and India’s NSG application are likely to come up again this summer. The NSG holds it plenary session in June and the Masood Ashar issue will revive when the technical hold on the resolution will lapse in July. It is unlikely that either China or India will respond to the two issues in the same way as they did last year. China is planning an international conference on its One Belt One Road initiative in May.



The recent meeting of the restructured and upgraded India-China strategic dialogue, co-chaired by foreign secretary S Jaishankar and Chinese Vice foreign minister Zhang Yesui in Beijing provided an opportunity for substantive discussions between the two sides. The strategic dialogue format was agreed upon during the visit of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to India in August last year, who expressed the hope that the upgraded dialogue would “enhance strategic communication, reduce misunderstanding and build more strategic trust”. The strategic dialogue was described as “positive and constructive” discussion on a wide range of issues by both sides.



There is a realisation that with the changes in global politics, the US President Donald Trump’s new American policies would have an impact, in differing ways on both countries. The new year brought a wave of uncertainty in global politics with Trump questioning old, established American policies towards the allies and friends. Countries around the world are trying to assess the ripples flowing from Washington. Foreign secretary Jaishankar’s visit to Beijing was followed by a visit to Washington. On the Chinese side, State Counselor Yang Jiechi visited Washington last week on an American invitation.



Issues like the NSG and Masood Azhar, though important, should not be allowed to overshadow the larger bilateral relationship. The strategic dialogue served to reduce the chill in relations with the understanding that “at a time when the global situation is in flux, a more stable, substantive and forward-looking India-China relationship” was necessary.



