Diplomatic Enclave: Shaken American dream

The American Dream has been shaken. The violent attacks on Indians in the US, coupled with the rhetoric against immigration and growing opposition to the short-term work permit, popularly known as H1-B visa has made the American job market lose lustre. It has also brought up a sensitive issue in India-US relations in the early weeks of US President Donald Trump’s administration.



There have been three attacks on Indians in recent weeks. President Trump has condemned the killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in a hate crime in Kansas. Racism is a fact of life in many countries, manifesting itself in different forms. But in the US, the racial bigotry has come out in the open through the rhetoric of the presidential campaign, and subsequently persons espousing such beliefs acquiring positions of influence in the Trump administration. Anti-semitic, anti-minority, anti-immigrant emotions are holding sway in America. Raising emotions in the US with its gun culture where deadly weapons are freely available has serious consequences as anger moves easily towards violence.



Immigration became a campaign issue; job losses during the economic recession built up an animosity towards illegal immigration that got directed to all outsiders. The US has an estimated 12 million illegal immigrants; many of them use the Mexican route to gain entry into the country. Mexican authorities claim that it has a negative flow of migrants. More Mexicans are returning to Mexico than those migrating to the US because of better work opportunities in Mexico. It is the migrants from other countries, mainly South American countries, including a significant number of Indians, who illegally cross the Mexican border to the US. But the issue of illegal immigrants taking up American jobs has got linked to the H1-B visa issue. Indians are the main beneficiaries of the H1-B visa and changes in the visa regime would have an effect on the Indian IT industry.



The Indian American community was once lauded as a ‘model minority’ for being well-educated, law-abiding with the right



work values, contributing to the US economy. But not all Indians in the US are



well-off and educated; there are many who are performing low-paid and menial jobs. There are also a



sizeable number of Indians who are illegal immigrants; some estimates say



that they form the fifth largest group of illegal immigrants in the US.



Outsourcing became a dirty word for many Americans, who saw it as a way in which American jobs were being taken away to India. The H1-B visa has gained traction more recently. It gained prominence after cost-cutting American companies replaced their American employees with lower cost H1-B visa holders, and even coerced sacked employees into training their replacements.



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar have made several visits to Washington since the Trump election. The H-1b visa issue has gained salience during this period and has come up in the discussions. The Indian argument is that the H1-B visa issue is an economic issue, “in the category of trade in services that helped the American economy.” Indian leaders have told visiting American delegations that Indian IT companies have paid about $20 billion in tax revenue in the last five years, created 400,000 jobs and made America companies more competitive.



The Indian government has been in talks with



the US on concluding a totalisation agreement for several years without making any headway. Indian expatriates in the US pay social security tax of about 6 per cent, but get no benefits for ten years. Since the work visa (with extensions) is for about six years, the expatriate gets no benefit from tax paid. India has signed totalisation agreements with a number of countries during the past few years, but the US refuses to accept the contributory provident fund as an equivalent to US social security programme. According to Nasscom estimates, Indian expatriates make social security contributions of almost $1 billion annually.



The temporary suspension of the premier service on H1-B visa extension is a procedural stoppage to facilitate the new allotment of visas. But the plan to curtail the hard won right for spouses of H1-B visa-holders to work in the US would be a retrograde step, putting a few hundred well-skilled women out of jobs. The US has a right to streamline its work permit procedures to prevent misuse, but it should take into account the larger picture rather than treat it as an immigration issue.



It is the people-to-people contact that changed the Indian perception, from the anti-Americanism of earlier years to goodwill and friendly relations. The Indian diaspora in the US has been a significant contributor to improving ties. India and the US have built up their strategic partnership in the last decade, but the anti-immigrant sentiment brings a sour note to the ties.



