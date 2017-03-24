Diplomatic Enclave: Indus Issue

India and Pakistan held their annual consultations on the Indus river waters last week; the Permanent Indus Commission did not discuss contentious issues but concentrated on “routine” matters on the implementation of the treaty. The meeting ended the hiatus in the consultation process since India had suspended the meeting of the commission after the terrorist attacks at Uri in September last year. The suspension came just when a dispute had emerged between the two parties, which had embroiled the World Bank as well.



India said that there could be no talks till Pakistan ended its support to terrorism. Prime minister Narendra Modi had declared that blood and water could not flow together while there were some demands that the treaty be abrogated. A high level task force was constituted to undertake a review of the treaty to fully utilise India’s share of the river waters.



The committee suggested that the government consider re-starting work on the Tulbul navigation project on the Jhelum river that had been shelved earlier as a result of objections by Pakistan. The heightened tensions after the terrorist attacks had Pakistan declaring that revocation of the treaty would be an “act of war”. Pakistan has always feared the possibility of India stopping the water flows. But six months later, New Delhi indicated that it was willing to resume the talks.



The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is considered one of the successful international agreements on water sharing. The Indus system was a common irrigation network and the division of territory at the time of Independence left most of the irrigation headworks on the rivers in India and the canal network in Pakistan. The long-drawn negotiations on the IWT resolved a tangled, complex issue between the two neighbours with a history of suspicion and hostility. The World Bank was directly involved in the negotiating process by providing good offices and technical support as well arranging the funding required for building dams and other infrastructure that was required to equitably distribute the waters.



Under the treaty India has the use of the waters of the three eastern rivers; the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej, while Pakistan was allowed the use of the waters of the three western rivers; the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum. Under the treaty, any disagreement was to be referred to neutral experts, failing which it would go to a court of arbitration. The regular meetings of the commission have settled technical issues and provided for exchange of data on river flows, but that is not to say that there have not been disagreements and conflict over the interpretation of the treaty. Pakistan has routinely objected to any new construction projects on the Indian side.



In 2010, Pakistan had disputed the 330 MW project on the Kishanganga, a tributary of the Jhelum, and had taken it to the court of arbitration. The court in its final ruling in December allowed India to divert water from the Kishanganga while maintaining a fixed volume of water into Pakistan. Some issues pertaining to the design of the project, which remained disputed were expected to be discussed bilaterally. But in August 2016, Pakistan called on the World Bank to constitute a court of arbitration over the design issues together with its objections to the Ratle project, which was started on the Chenab river in June 2013.



India, on the other hand, asked the World Bank in September to appoint a neutral expert to discuss the issues. In October, the World Bank responded by saying that it would allow both processes to go forward at the same time. India objected to the World Bank proposal on the grounds that there could not be two processes on the same issues at the same time. India indicated that it would not participate in the Court of Arbitration proceedings. The World Bank finally decided to suspend both processes.



The demand to abrogate the Indus Treaty has been made on occasion by Indian politicians, but cutting off the waters flowing into Pakistan has a host of implications including the inundation of land and habitations on the Indian side of the border. India shares river waters as an upper and lower riparian states with several of its neighbours and most of them have been carefully watching India’s response on the IWT and Pakistan. The IWT has maintained the peace on a highly emotive issue like water sharing. Reviving the talks has restored the pact from the debilitating blow it has received.



India-Pakistan relations were at their lowest ebb after the terror attacks and the Modi government attempts to isolate Pakistan. Tensions have subsided and there are some signs of normalcy with a few bilateral contacts taking place again. India supported the appointment of a Pakistani candidate as general-secretary of Saarc, an Indian parliamentary delegation visited Pakistan for Asian parliamentary conference.



