Dinesh Rohira: FMCG story - scale & sustainability

The FMCG sector has played a key role in defining India’s growth story. This sector offers great opportunities and scope for innovation and increasing product efficacy, which are critical for delivering profitable growth. Considered a traditional haven for investors, FMCG has been behaving unlike a defensive category in recent quarters.



Over the past decade, the FMCG sector in India has been growing at a consistent rate of 11 per cent per annum. This double-digit growth has been possible on the back of increasing consumer demand. In the past five years, the industry has witnessed a progression of 17 per cent.



Currently, uncertainty prevails in the markets, with some major global worries like the US Fed interest rate view, US election outcome and the likely Brexit impact affecting market sentiments. The Indian equity market has been enjoying a great run in the past two years over rising GDP numbers and expectations of economic recovery.



Stock markets are currently supported by high liquidity, thanks to the availability of global low-cost funds. If that liquidity reduces in the next few quarters, the equity market could see a correction. Considering these risk factors, it makes sense to have a reasonable allocation to defensive sectors such as FMCG. The FMCG sector is likely to show higher growth compared to the last decade.



This makes investment case in the FMCG space stronger. Even during the 2008 crisis, the sector delivered double-digit growth.



Changing dynamics of rural India: The rural FMCG market is anticipated to rise by 16 to 18 per cent CAGR (from 2012) to reach about $100 billion by 2025, as per the government reports. Food products are likely to be the leading segment, accounting for 43 per cent of the overall market followed by personal care (22 per cent) and fabric care (12 per cent) in terms of market share.



The government has been supporting the rural population with higher MSPs, loan waivers and disbursements through various schemes. These measures have helped in reducing poverty and thus bolstering rural purchasing power. Schemes like universal basic income (UBI) may further help in this direction.



The government’s focus on rural markets is also encouraging large FMCG companies to expand their rural network and increase product penetration. This year’s normal monsoon rains, 7th pay commission cash-flows and low-interest rates are the elements likely to have a positive impact on this sector in the medium-term.



FDI boost: India’s policies and regulatory frameworks like relaxation of licence rules and 51 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand and 100 per cent in single-brand retail are some of the major growth drivers for the consumer market. The sector witnessed healthy FDI inflows of $6,815 million during last 15 years. Within FMCG, food processing was the largest recipient with about 67 per cent share.



The increase in FDI would boost employment and supply chains, and also provide high visibility for FMCG brands in organised retail markets. Favourable demographics, rising income levels, efficient distribution system, stronger infrastructure and new-age online grocery stores are set to boost the FMCG market going ahead.



Disruption by new entrants: The rise of e-commerce and online shopping have changed the way consumer looks at the FMCG sector. There are increased awareness and emotional factors that drive the buying behaviour. New players like Patanjali entering the market and challenging existing established global FMCG players has created a positive impact on emerging Indian FMCG companies. Existing and new Indian FMCG companies are likely to pursue aggressive expansion plans, going ahead.



There is an opportunity for a new entrant to take away some market share from the global competitors.



Charting new trajectories: New players like Manpasand Beverages, Jubilant Foodworks and SH Kelkar are likely to get more attention than established players with the expectations of high growth trajectory.



Globally, there are talks on universal basic income (UBI) and in India as well there is an active discussion going on similar lines. At present, subsidy is given to farmers and rural sector indirectly through low-cost fertilisers, loan waivers, etc. UBI may prove to be a better replacement for these subsidies in the future if planned and implement effectively. The FMCG sector couldn’t ask for more if the rural consumers get a big booster like UBI, along with an efficient GST structure. The FMCG sector is looking for the rollout of the goods‐and‐services tax (GST) so as to reduce supply chain constraints and improve the competitiveness of FMCG companies against unorganised players.



We see ample scope for disruption at any point in this sector despite the high clutter and subdued consumer demand.



Looking ahead, the mood for FMCG remains positive as the government is working to put economic growth on track. The increasing demand for the fast moving consumer goods speaks volumes about the growth prospects of the sector in India.



