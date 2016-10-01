Dhiren Shah: More home-grown players will dominate

The buzzword in boardrooms these days is ‘disruption’. The most striking feature of businesses today is not to overturn established order but reinventing themselves. Digitalisation, video banking, in-depth company research, high-speed algorithm trading, innovative insurance products and India-specific gold loans Indian financial services firm like Manappuram, IDFC, Bandhan Bank or IndusInd have been at the forefront for local innovations to capture the market.



India’s diversified financial sector is undergoing rapid expansion and diversification. Post-liberalisation, we witnessed the entry of several global players in the financial services. On account of global access, these firms also brought in a new level of transformation. This transformation ushered a new phase of growth of Indian financial markets in terms of volumes, innovative products and regulations. Today, Indian equity markets are at par with most global markets in terms of regulations and products.



However, post-Lehman event, several global firms had started winding up their Indian operations following a change in business focus at the parent company level. This vacuum was taken as an opportunity and quickly filled by domestic companies. What we are witnessing today is the creation of financial services conglomerates by domestic players.



Many domestic industry houses are also entering the financial services industries to make a mark. Piramal, Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Financial Services, Reliance Capital, Fortune Finance, Mahindra, Tata and L&T Finance Holdings are the other marquee Industry names emerging in the financial services sectors. Likewise Edelweiss Group, IIFL, IL&FS, Religare, Kotak, JM Financial etc have seen a rapid growth in the last few years.



Also, very interestingly Indian promoter and investor mindset is unique, different and difficult to fit in compartment. Domestic service providers understand these requirements and uniqueness much better than global firms.



Home-grown companies in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) entities are no-longer one product companies, but diversified and complex entities with innovative products suited for the Indian consumers. Over the past few years, most of the players have expanded into various domains and are introducing customised products to provide an umbrella of services to their clients under one single roof.



The financial services Industry is stated to grow to $1 trillion by 2019 from $650 billion in 2014. This is amongst other things mainly due to the following reasons:



n Growing demand of products such as insurance, innovative debt, investment advisory as well as portfolio management services.



n Innovative products such as gold loans by NBFCs and low cost insurance ie Re 1 premium insurance cover of train traveller.



n Growing penetration with increasing bank branches in rural areas, acceptance of different payment products by consumers, HNIs looking exploring Indian equity and debt market.



n Current disruption in the lending sector where 80 per cent of the loans are controlled by Bank, NBFCs are quickly looking to expand their market share.



n Growth of family offices and India focused private equity, hedge funds and alternative investment funds.



We even see a disruption taking place in the traditional broking business, today we have around 3,000 brokers on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. In the next 10 years, this is likely to shrink significantly to less than 500. Major reason for this decline shall be the inability of the current brokers to add the next generation into this business. In addition, strict guidelines and increased compliances would lead to many small broking firms shutting shop or getting merged/taken over by the large players.



On the contrary, sub-brokers which currently stands at more than 45,000 (BSE + NSE combined) is likely to see an increase as more number of players would prefer to get registered as sub-brokers.



We think as the investor becomes more educated there is a higher need for sophisticated wealth advisory as well as investment banking services both on the retail as well as on the institution side.



Along with the growth in the Insurance and NBFCs, Portfolio Management Services and Investment Advisory shall continue to grow as more and more players enter this domain and try to provide customised services to their clients.



Domestic firms shall continue to evolve and flourish with innovations unique to Indian market.



