Close-in: On top of the world

The Indian cricket team’s victory at Mohali ensured that the series with England seems to be well settled although they still have to win it comprehensively. The English side looked confused and jaded and were completely beaten and bruised. The spate of injuries to some of their key players must be even less heartening and they must be ruing the fact that they have to come back to India to finish the last two Test matches. They made the cardinal sin of not playing Steven Finn and paid the price for it.



India, on the other hand, are looking like a side that not only are, but also believe that they are the best side in the world.



India, under the astute mentoring of Anil Kumble and their ever energised captain Virat Kohli, look to be a side that are combining and enjoying being together. A true fighting unit that both these remarkable individuals have structured so strongly.



Virat Kohli is living in a zone that every cricketer dreams of in his career. His dedication towards excellence and hard work and in improving his skills and physical endurance has made him fleet-footed and a consistent performer. His success has been instrumental in a positive vibe that can be seen every time the camera focusses on the team. Pujara has shown class and patience and once Ajinkya Rahane, Murli Vijay and Shikar Dhawan get into their own, together they could become a major destructive force against any opponent overseas or in India. The wonderful aspect of Indian cricket is that they have a strong second line of good players all vying for a place in the side, each one talented and ready to get into the Test arena. The Indian batting talent has never been so good and it is clearly showing itself through the tall scores that the first class batsmen are accomplishing in the Ranji Trophy. This year the domestic competition has already chalked out four triple centuries, several double centuries and they still have plenty of cricket left to play this season.



The most remarkable turn around for Indian cricket has been the emergence of Ravindra Ashwin as a genuine all-rounder. He did earlier in his career show that he had the technique and capability to bat but somehow it just did not materialise. His success as a batsman has brought a completely different perspective to his bowling. He seems more assured and steady with his line and length and is willing to strategise and plan a batsman’s dismissal. The outcome of his success has brought in a competitive situation among his fellow spinners and both Ravindra Jadeja and the new found talented Jayant Yadav were not far behind with their superlative performances as well in the last Test match.



India needs such rear guard fighting knocks to take the score to a healthy position. Adam Gilchrist and his lower order Australian colleagues did so on many occasions and that’s what precisely made them during their time into a great unbeatable side. India is very much in the same mould as even the fast bowlers seem to be putting a price on their wicket.



The major transformation of Indian cricket is in the quality of the fast bowlers. Umesh Yadav is bowling fast and accurate and would be lethal if given a nice green juicy track. Md. Shammi on the other hand is a bowler who has the ability to swing the ball both ways, with a new ball and then later with the older ball with his reverse swing. He has a quick bouncer similar to India’s legendry fast bowler Ramakant Desai. Chris Woakes was a recipient of it in the last Test match. The bench strength of Indian fast bowling has Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Each one is as good as the ones doing duty for India at present. Indian cricket has never had it this good.



Wriddhiman Saha as a wicket keeper has shown his prowess with not only the gloves but with the bat as well. Although many experts have praised his keeping, I feel he needs to improve quite significantly to establish his place permanently. He somehow does not show the consistency or flexibility to bring out superlative half chances. Parthiv Patel as his replacement has caused a stir as he performed remarkably well. His low down catch of Bairstow and his overall keeping was extremely good and along with his aggressive opening batting has made himself a good frontrunner to take over if Saha falters. Also knocking on the door of Test cricket is the young Rishab Pant the talented keeper batsman from Delhi.



Indian cricket is in the threshold of some superlative performances. The present team of Indian cricketers has the capability to make India an unbeatable side in present day cricket. They could be the next super team in the same vein as the West Indian and Australian side of yore.



India have the batting that can be offensive and defensive and the variety of bowlers that could trouble any side. The only area of worry is the close-in fielding. One can see some focus in that area. The great BS Chandrashekar so correctly told me today, if the present team had an Eknath Solkar lurking near the bat some of the half chances would have been very easily taken. Catches win matches and one hopes that this aspect is sooner than later corrected.



(Yajurvindra Singh is a former Indian cricketer)



