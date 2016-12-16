Close-in: Legends of the future?

The superlative performances by Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli in 2016 has brought about an interesting, yet debatable issue. How would one compare them to the legends of the past? This has become the topic of discussion among the cricketers and the die-hard cricket lovers. The consistency, temperament and skills that both these young cricketers have shown in just five years of Test cricket is truly remarkable. They are heading towards surpassing records set by Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 wickets or Sachin Tendulkar’s 15,921runs. A further 10 to 15 years of Test cricket may bring them to those monumental milestones, which a few years ago looked unsurmountable.



I am of the opinion that in cricket one can never compare the past achievements with the present. The game of cricket has so many variables with regard to conditions, opponents, situations and therefore encompassing all these parameters is not possible. A good consistent player in every decade would have been as good in any era.



Batting in the present times has become so much easier because of the following reasons. The bats have far more wood and are better balanced. They do not need to be oiled or broken-in and each player boasts of several of them personally crafted and made to order to suit their batting style. Compare this to the time when the Nawab of Pataudi Jr, during his two scintillating half centuries at Melbourne in 1966-67 was asked as to why after every session he came out with a different bat. His answer was that he did not posses one and just took the one closest to the door on his way out to bat.



In those days when one’s bat broke, one just borrowed another one from a colleague. The pads had straps that bit into your skin over a period of time and running between the wickets did become a painful experience by the end of the day’s play. Batsmen and fielders, in those days, were only permitted to be given refreshment at every hour and not after nearly every third over or less as is being done at present. The loss of body salts, therefore, in the present day batsmen are kept in control with continuous replenishment thereby taking the element of tiredness and cramps are out of the equation.



The most important factor that has changed is the protective gear. The fear factor for a cricketer has more or less disappeared making even a tailender bat freely. Facing a tearing fast bowler without a helmet, chest and arm guard and better cushioned batting gloves makes batting an entirely different ball game. Watching Cheteshwar Pujara getting hit on the helmet on three occasions by Woakes and then going on to make a century made me wonder whether his inning could ever be compared to the several ones played by the past batsmen without the luxury of a helmet. One needed guts and sheer heroism to stand up to the barrage of short pitch deliveries during those days. Those were the days of the uncovered wickets, front foot no balls thereby, giving bowlers an extra yard and with no restriction on the bouncers and beamers. Evaluating and analysing therefore between the records of the past with the present is a futile exercise. Any comparative statistics does not reflect the true picture. Records therefore today are just numbers for a cricketer to achieve and surpass to showcase progress and not a comparison between individuals of the past and present.



The other most popular topic of comparison with the past is Ashwin, our match winning off-spinner. India had the finest spinners in Bedi, Prasanna, Chandra and Venkat. The famous quartet that brought about the popularity of spin bowling around the world. We then had the formidable duet in Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Ashwin has emerged as a match winning spinner, who in his short career has shown far better performances in the similar time span than all these legendry spin artists. He definitely does not have the classical style of a Prasanna or a Bedi, but his strike rate of getting wickets is simply astonishing. His fingers seem to have magic in them, even though he has an open chest action. His left as well as his right arm does not follow the traditional movement of a full finishing rippling off-spin action. The final wicket tally of the spinning Indian quartet once again can never be compared to the present spin bowlers as they had to share the wickets and their place in the side on many an occasion. A good example of it was between our two great off-spinners Prasanna and Venkat regularly fighting to establish a permanent place in the side. All the past legendary spinners have shown that they were not only match winners in India but also overseas. Ashwin will need to prove his worth on foreign soil before he can claim a position among them.



Kohli and Ashwin have many years to play, as they have both made their Test debut only in 2011. The cricket followers have already earmarked them to reach unbelievable heights as their match winning performances in the last two years have shown that they are hungry to do well and attain record breaking landmarks. The general feeling is that they are both world class cricketers and for Indian cricket, they are two individuals, who will take their country to such a level as never before reached in Indian cricket history.



(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer)



