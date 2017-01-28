Book Review: Paying The Price

Journalist Shantanu Guha Ray writes the story behind the Rs 5,600 crore payment crisis involving 13,000 investors that hit the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) and Jignesh Shah, the poster boy of commodities exchange who ended up being jailed twice, spending time behind



bars with common criminals, his reputation in tatters, and his wealth eroded by 90 per cent.



As the book title suggests, it details how Shah was targeted by powerful people and a host of vested interests for stepping on too many toes. It was inevitable that he should make a string of enemies. But he was hounded out of business and destroyed in a series of steps which can no longer be reversed. Repeatedly in the book, Guha Ray asks, who was it that hated Shah so much? In this meticulously compiled story of Jignesh Shah, he proceeds to provide some answers and the web that finally got him — the ‘chakravyuh’ that felled him just as it had done to Abhimanyu in the Mahabharata. In a way, it is a story from Shah’s side.



To quote from the book: Was the cold-blooded and systematic destruction of some of the finest Indian institutions carried out only to promote one company, namely, the National



Stock Exchange, and its interests in the market? I think the answer lies in the affirmative.



For what happened to Shah, Guha Ray points to a “conspiracy, masterminded by (former Union finance minister) Chidambaram” and his officials. He also says how Anjani Sinha, the then CEO of NSEL — and a man, who had been made to leave the smaller Magadh and Ahmedabad exchanges after payment crises there — put the entire blame



for what happened on



Shah when the investigators got to him, trying to save his skin and turning sides as he did so, ignoring what he had earlier told the NSEL board.



Shah’s companies, which were IP-based innovations set out to democratise the commodities market but took no help from the government in the form of subsidy, for instance. Guha Ray’s suggestion is that Shah probably fell on his sword as he challenged the NSE, defying both the “vested interests behind the NSE” and the mandarins in Delhi’s power corridors.



However, Shah could well have fallen on his sword for another, more potent reason — his unbridled ambition, that saw him taking his exchanges across the world. His only mantra was success. A film buff, he derived his axioms on life from film dialogues. He prided himself for an uncanny understanding of the market. He was feted widely for what he was doing. A parallel can perhaps be found in the manner that Satyam’s iconic founder B. Ramalinga Raju was celebrated. But, just as in the latter’s case, no one was poring over the basics or doing the due diligence. That was why when the implosion happened, everyone was taken by surprise. And, it did not take long for things to unravel.



Shah operated the spot exchange through a mechanism of forward trading. That was surely how he made his mark. Some would have liked to call it a stroke of genius. However, when the DCA began asking tough questions on the contracts traded at the exchange, it triggered a chain of events that culminated in the payments crisis. And one of them was that Financial Technological (India) Ltd (FTIL), Shah’s holding company was barred by the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) from running the MCX, a multi-commodity exchange that was the jewel in Shah’s crown. This was after the payments default at NSEL.



The view from the establishment is that Shah had tried far too many shortcuts and had paid the price. After all, there were people who were duped out of their money.



The sympathetic view is that Shah tried to democratise the commodities exchanges and had even caught the eye of biggies like Mukesh Ambani, whose so-called ‘farm to fork’ venture, that involved getting rid of the middlemen, had riled far too many people who ganged up and kept him tied up in petty issues and finally got him to exit the business in a huff. However, in trying to democratise the business he took on the system and was destroyed. Shah, Raju, Ketan Parekh, Harshad Mehta, all poster boys, got on to the F1 track of business and crashed spectacularly. Typically, there are rarely any value judgments when it comes to business. It is about reaching where one had set out to. For a time Shah had. But, that dream soured.



