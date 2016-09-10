Ashvin Parekh: Myths and truths about mergers

After the mega merger in life insurance and one more in general insurance sector, the industry is abuzz with the merger talks. Promoters ta­lk to me very often these days about their plans. After the recent spate and meetings with several promoters, one can analyse their key objectives and concerns. Here is an evaluation of their views and approaches and some truisms on their perceptions.



The valuation and book value multiples we saw in the pre-2007 era in some shareholder-to-shareholder transfer or equity transfers have nosedived. We saw a spate of equity transfers in the industry post-2012 when many promoters lost their patience with the amendment in the statute.



The mergers were still not happening. The promoters were waiting for a more conducive environment. The price discovery and adequate benchmarks were still missing. The post-amendment era now renders the required clarity. The environment is far more conducive for mergers now. Both the regulator and the industry are now preparing for more merger proposals. The regulator is empowered now with the provisions in the amended statue and has key aspects, which it would seek to find in a merger proposal.



In the following few mo­nths we will see more proposals for mergers. The promoter’s perceptions on th­eir equity valuations will al­so get rationalised with mo­re transaction in the industry. Soon the new be­nchmarks emanating fr­om the IPO or public offering and market price will evolve.



We will see more of life companies going to the market while general insurance companies are also preparing for a conducive and opportune time to take their equity to the market. The general insurance industry has fared well in the past two years and had losses due to Chennai flooding not happened, it would ha­ve had a few companies approaching the capital market sooner.



Health insurance is still evolving and perhaps struggling as well. One may not see merger proposals unless some promoters lose the energy and patience. Their financial performance may not allow them to take their equity to the market.



In any case, the market share objective that the promoters have now as compared with value enhancement of the pre-amendment era in life and general insurance is not dominant in the health sector.



There is ample clarity now available in the in­dustry and the inve­stment ba­nkers or advisors are making their calls to promoters, equipped with sale or buy mandates, in regard to who is buying or selling.



The proposed mega me­rgers have established some very fundamental truisms in the market place. The mergers, which will follow now can be done with cash down consideration or market quoted equity. If a few mergers did not take place earlier, due to this factor, now it gets resolved. The buying company may now settle the consideration with a market quoted (and therefore liquid) equity.



There is a general perception that prevails with the promoters in regard to the way the buyers will view the various corporate structures created by Indian and overseas promoters in the insurance partnerships. Most believe that the proposed buyer will recognise the complexity and assist the partnership in unwinding these.



There is also a perception that any consideration that may have prevailed formally or informally by way of side letters to the shareholders agreement would be honoured by the buyer or settled by the buyer. Also, liability arising out of any reward mechanism evolved for management of the co­m­pany, will be recognised by the buyer.



The truism is that the seller should settle all internal liability and payments and also permit the buyer to change the governance structure as he wishes. This truism is particularly relevant where the primary objective of the buyer is market share. Multiple promoter’s mergers do not normally last longer. This is particularly true where there may be larger dominance of the promoters in their partnerships. In any case the new definition of a promoter under the regulations will have to be complied with as well.



There is one more myth that may prevail with some promoters. This is regard the compliance record of the merging entities. The management of the company has a regular connect with the regulator on matters particularly relating to policy holders. The promoters do not have the similar order of connect.



The merger proposals have, based on the past records, been turned down or take longer for regulatory approvals. The aspects of policy holder protection and corporate and governance structures play a substantial role in the approvals.



Another truism that emerges from the recent transactions is that financial conglomerates have a distinct advantage when compared with business house promoters who may take longer to establish common objectives with their partners for their buying or selling market share. They may try and haggle over the value multiples from each other rather than the market.



Approaches to price discovery may continue to be an obstacle and the method of paying the consideration value for mergers will be the one to overcome. Those promoters who will conceive their “offer constructs” with all possible factors may be able to conclude the transactions earlier. Others may continue pondering and discussing.



