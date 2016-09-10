Anuj Agarwal: Foreigners interested in Indian JVs

To be or not to be – that isn’t the questi­on. Consolidation is si­mply inevitable in the Indian life iInsurance industry. And, it’s not too difficult to understand why.



During April 2015 to Ma­rch 2016, the domestic life insurance industry recorded a new premium income of Rs 1.38 trillion ($20.54 billion), indicating a growth rate of 22.5 per cent. In terms of number of policies, India’s life insurance sector emerged as the biggest in the world with about 360 million policies.



The size is expected to balloon at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-15 per cent over the next five years. And the industry plans to increase penetration levels to five per cent by 2020 from 3.4 per cent as of end-March 2016.



Doesn’t this make India an attractive place to be in for established insurance players, Indian and foreign? Foreign players are certainly looking to increase their stake in Indian JVs.



According to media reports, some insurers such as the UK’s Aviva, Hong Ko­ng’s AIA Group, Canada’s Sun Life Financial, Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance and France-based BNP Paribas Cardif have all expressed interest or have actually increased their Indian stakes.



Little wonder then that industry observers are predicting that the insurance sector in India will attract more than Rs 12,000 crore ($1.76 billion) in 2016 through foreign direct investment alone. Indian government representatives, of course, are expecting much more.



So, the next question logically is how will the money be used? Insurance regulator Irdai has stated that the insurance sector in India needs a massive capital infusion of Rs 50,000 crore to expand, maintain healthy capital base and improve solvency standards.



From the perspective of insurers, the money can be used to build a larger scale, create ability to address different clientele and develop better synergy in expenses — leading to higher value for the customers and shareholders.



In India, expenses are still to reduce to international levels and scale is not increasing exponentially any more. High expenses and slow-paced growth are possible reasons why some insurers such as Religare are selling their stake.



In the past three years, DLF and ING, too, had exited the insurance business in India. What’s, however, interesting is while Religare sold out, its foreign partner, Aegon, is apparently set to increase its stake to 49 per cent from 26 per cent. I suppose the different decisions can be explained on account of the erstwhile partners taking different business calls.



Building scale is the Holy Grail for Life Insurance. The recent merger between Max and HDFC Life is also an attempt to build scale. In order to deliver a superior customer value proposition, it is important that the expenses ratios are limited in the range of 2 to 2.5 per cent of AUM.



With most insurers earning between 8.5 per cent and 9.0 per cent, at an expense ratio of 2.5 per cent, the maximum customer return comes to 6.0 per cent for traditional products.



Even at 6.0 per cent customer IRR, the product shall have good customer value proposition by taking into account tax benefits. For most life insurers this ratio would be significantly higher. In some developed markets, the expense ratio is as low as 1 per cent of AUM. Having said that, IRR for a life insurance policy is different and cannot be compared with mutual funds or any other financial tool. IRR depends on the cash flow from the policyholder (till the time, he or she may survive).



If one looks at the banking sector, the very recent merger between Kotak Mahindra and ING Vysya seems to have paid off on many fronts. This has resulted in better spread of geographies and customer segmentation. The merged entity has also maintained a healthy capitalisation.



There would be more synergy arrangements, understandings, mergers and outright acquisitions. Larger scale helps deliver better customer value. Apart from scale, there have been clear demarcations in terms of distribution strategy and varied product strategy.



Some players are clear agency players while some have reached scale only due to bancassurance. Yet one of the players recently announced exiting agency distribution channel. There would also be moves to consolidate distribution channels in an inorganic way.



That means players will become more niche, they shall tend to move and consolidate areas where they make money and provide better customer value.



Similarly, large players have adopted varied product strategy. While unit-linked helps build AUM, in terms of allowances, it does not provide sufficient allowances for fixed cost distribution models.



As players become bigger in size and more niche, one could expect larger numbers of players. It is similar to banking. In order to provide better value, it is important for banks to merge and increase scale. But at the same time, given the lack of banking penetration and nice banking models, more licenses have been issued.



We have discussed the lower insurance penetration many times. After 15 years, we have been able to reach only 25 per cent of our insurable population. Most of insured people are heavily underinsured!



We still talk about the protection and accumulation side of business. On a variable annuity model, the retirement savings’ de-accumulation phase is yet to start in India.



The total opportunity is humungous. There is no reason why more players will not jump into the market with specific model and substantial scale.



Our insurance market is expected to quadruple in size over the next 10 years from its current size of $ 60 billion. During this period, life insurance alone is supposed to cross $160 billion. The Indian insurance market is a huge business opportunity waiting to be harnessed. We currently account for just about two per cent of the world’s life insurance premiums, despite being the second most



populous nation.



(The views expressed are personal views of the author and not the company’s)



