Anu Zachariah: Why we see few women leaders

When it comes to leadership, gender shouldn’t be an is­sue, but ironically it is a business issue. To help answer why there are not more women in the top ranks of leadership, researchers at global leadership development consultancy Development Dimensions International (DDI), along with The Conference Board, jo­intly released the Global Leadership Forecast 2014 – 2015, where we specifically explored this trend. Another trend research Ready-now leaders: Cultivating women in leadership to me­et tomorrow’s business ch­allenges, looked at the following factors in detail:



# Gender diversity pays off.



# Global influencers: How countries stack up in gender diversity.



# Industrial strength: How industries stack up in gender diversity.



# How HR plays a role - Talent practices that lead to more women in leadership



# Confidence, not competence: Narrowing the gap in self-perception.



# Mentoring matters more - Initiatives aimed at women have less impact than formal talent programmes.



While I am not going to go in details of this report here, I would strongly encourage you to take a look at this global study and leverage the tips and action comments to drive the same for your respective firms.



So, what is holding women back: In all major global regions and industries, wo­men were more likely than men to fall off the management ladder before reaching the top. One important reason is that women have not had equal access to developmental experiences th­at would prepare them for higher levels.



# Diversity in Hipo (high potential) group selection is another proof point. Men make up progressively larger proportions of high potentials within each management level; specifically executive and leadership levels.



Another valuable development opportunity, part­icularly in today’s global ec­onomy, is multinational lea­dership experience, which organisations could benefit from providing and enabling in the development roadmap for executives.



Another interesting lear­ning for us was, in industries where women were the majority of first-level managers; men were still the majority at the executive level.



# Research has demonstrated that the male-female pay gap worsens over time. Lower pay for com­parable work sends a very cl­ear message: This organisation does not value the work of women like it values the work of men.



The more devalued a woman feels, the more likely she is to leave the or­ganisation, taking wi­th her talent that can be very difficult to replace.



Should a woman act more like a man to succeed at work?



Interestingly, a DDI study reviewed true assessment data from 10,000 global le­aders and found no difference in the battle of the sexes for leadership skills.



We’ve heard considerable discussion about men being better at the “harder” side of business, while women shine in the “softer” side. But looking at the “softer” versus “harder” business drivers, there is little support for this proposition. While we found no gender differences in business driver readiness sc­ores, we did see significant distinctions on three personality traits displayed in the “personality gaps” gra­phic on this page.



The research shows that men are 16 per cent more inquisitive than women, possibly fuelling their tendency to gravitate towards Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers that reinforce inquiry. Women are interpersonally more sensitive than men (13 per cent more), which can be an advantage in cultures where leaders are valued for demeanor and interactions with others.



Men also score as more impulsive than women (11 per cent more), which could result from the reinforced “just do it” attitude where women are nurtured with the outlook “don’t do it unless you can do it right.”



What can we do to level the playing field?



Here are some of these pr­actices, which have been shown to make a difference driving balance and fairness in harnessing a diverse talent pool.



# Ensure that an up-to-date status of leadership talent capability across the organisation is available.



# Formalise succession-pl­a­nning metrics that drive diversity focus.



# Use objective processes for making executive promotion and selection (beyond boundaries of role and geography) decisions to address cognitive and/or cultural biases.



# Make sure your women leaders have high-quality development plans, democratise development.



# Enable a great support system and provide women with mentors.



# Implement a pro­cess for identifying women that are global or mult­inational le­aders. Inte­rnationalise wo­m­en’s experiences



# Incorporate formal programmes to ensure smooth leadership transitions at all levels. Equalise and enhance transition support



# Recognise performance equally



# Encourage and reward people managers who promote and optimise diversity



Call to action for women: For those of you who want to take a leap of faith and make choices that will only ignite your own impact and make you happy,



# Find your strength and the leader within you: “A woman is like a tea bag. You never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” — Eleanor Roosevelt



# Radiate confidence: Research clearly shows that there is no real difference between genders in terms of leadership ability. Inspire and radiate confidence.



# Identify your personal wake-up calls: It is what we do not know about how bu­siness works that also h­olds us back. And we can do something about that every day.



# Super power your network: Create a small networking and support group that helps you grow as professionals and also helps you navigate what will make you successful.



