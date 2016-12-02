Banks might charge you for ATM resetting adding to cash worries

ATM-maker NCR Corporation claims to have recalibrated 90 per cent cash-dispensing machines across the country post-demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in the last 20 days. The company that mans almost half the ATMs in India is upbeat on the role of the automatic machines in financial inclusion. The company’s managing director Navroze Dastur spoke to Nirbhay Kumar of Financial Chronicle about the challenges it has faced in refitting the ATMs for new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations. Edited excerpts:



How challenging has been for you the task of recalibrating so many ATMs in so short a span of time?



From the 13th or 14th of November, we had about two weeks to do the job. Since then it has been a big challenge. But a task force was set up under RBI deputy governor SS Mundra and wherein all the operators in the eco-system were brought together. This helped a lot. If we were to go out individually and do the task, it would have taken two months. A working group was also formed under the task force, which included OEMs, cash-in-transit companies and cash management companies. This brought everybody together and made co-ordination quite easy. The only reason we could achieve success in such a short time was the formation of the task force.



How many ATMs have been re-calibrated out of a total 2.2 lakh?



Till Wednesday, we have reconfigured 180,000 ATMs to handle new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. So, almost 90 per cent of our job has been done.



Do you see demand for ATMs picking up after demonetisation, which also seeks to make economy less cash-based than now?



If you honestly ask me, this demonetisation, to some extent, should be viewed as an eye-opener for the banking industry as well as the government. It has proved that India is an under-penetrated market for ATMs. If we had 400,000 ATMs, this kind of a challenge that we saw might not have come. People had to queue at ATMs and bank branches for hours to get cash. The fact that currency is not available is a different story. As the Prime Minister has said, we cannot become cash-less in a short time, but we can definitely start with less cash. If you look at rural India, where you don't have a bank even between villages, you can look at opening an ATM. Demonetisation has shown up a big, gaping hole in the financial inclusion programme. Opening bank accounts is not enough for financial inclusion. You need an ATM for the customer to go and bank.



Have you got orders from banks to set up new ATMs?



Not now, probably, because they are so much tied up with what is happening. Last month though we got a contract from SBI to deploy 7,000 ATMs.



Some merchants have been engaged to dispense cash through their point-of-sale (POS) devices. Do you see that impacting your business? I don't think so. It was available earlier, too. SBI offered this facility. Even earlier, one could have walked to a retail merchant and withdrawn Rs 1,000. Now the limit has been increased, that is all. I don't see this impacting us in a big way.



You must have deployed additional resources to recalibrate the ATMs. Would you be charging banks for the additional cost?



When we started this activity initially, we were assured by the RBI and all the leading bankers that our cost would be taken care by them. We were asked to focus on the job in hand and not worry about the cost. Our priority was to complete this exercise by December 30 by any means. We are now trying to compute our cost and other variables. There are multiple players in the eco-system -- the OEMs, cash-in-transit companies, cash management companies. They all are collating the impact, Till Wednesday, the focus was on completion of the task. Now we are getting together and trying to see the financial impact. We will then approach the banks and seek a relief from them.



