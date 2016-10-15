Amit Nigam: Breaking a myth

The statement: “midcaps have outperformed largecaps” is often heard. This is followed by another statement — almost in the same breath: “midcaps are more expensive than largecaps and hence investing in the former is fraught with risk”.



While we agree with the former part of the statement; we do not agree with the latter at all. In fact, it gives us a sense of déjà vu as many experts had claimed that midcaps were “overvalued” in November 2015 when we launched our Peerless Midcap Fund. Even at that time, we were of the opinion that there were opportunities available for us to create a portfolio of good quality companies and create wealth for our investors. We still feel the same.



The terms “midcaps” and “largecaps” are colloquial words used for companies with market capitalisations on different sides of “chosen” threshold. This threshold is defined differently by different investors. Often it is observed that the market capitalisation of a company is proportional to the size of its business, in its respective industry, and as the terms suggest midcap refers to smaller firms.



Investing in the midcap companies brings certain inherent business advantages and valuation advantages vis-à-vis the larger companies in the same sector. The same are discussed below:



# Small size gives an inherent nimbleness, by virtue of which a company can grow faster than its larger peers and expand its market share. Ifit achieves this without sacrificing profitably then it can create higher shareholder returns.



# Being new and small presents an opportunity to the company to operate in some niche/emerging domain or use disruptive practices to gain market share.



# As the company’s market capitalisation grows, we often witness an expansion in the valuation multiple which further adds to wealth creation – over and above the higher earnings growth.



For the reasons explained above, we observe that the outperformance of mid-caps vis-à-vis the large-caps is not a recent phenomenon but a structural one best observed over longer time horizons.



As we pen this article, NSE Midcap 100 index has compounded at a CAGR of 18 per cent YoY to multiply wealth by 13.75 times the initial capital. The Nifty 50 index has compounded at a CAGR of 13 per cent YoY to multiply wealth by “only” 6.83 times the initial capital.



Being a “midcap” is not the only criterion for investment in a company – the size advantage of the company should be necessarily coupled with the “right” basic investment tenets. As per us, some of these tenets are discussed below:



# Company should belong to a ‘growing industry’ and within that should be growing faster than peers



# The business should be good for minority shareholders implying it should be able to generate return on deployed capital higher than its cost of capital. This ensures that minority shareholders enjoy the full potential of growth of the business with low risk of dilution.



# Additionally, the company being run by capable and honest promoters/ management safeguards the return potential of the minority shareholders.



Investing in midcap companies to us is essentially identifying “tomorrow’s” largecap companies “today”and not just buying “cheaper” stocks of small companies.



The recent price outperformance of the midcaps vis-à-vis the largecaps is often confused with the valuations of the former being richer. This may be true when one looks at “historical” earnings of the companies. The fact is that equity investments are always forward looking and valuations,which is a “relative” yardstick, used to compare companies, has to be observed with respect to the expected profit growth being offered by the underlying company. Adjusted for the expected faster future growth (as the GDP growth picks up),we believe that the midcaps, selectively, offer a good opportunity to invest. Our experience suggests that if one is able to identify good investment grade midsized companies then one should actively use price corrections in stock prices to build a portfolio, which can compound wealth at a faster pace over long time horizons.



(The views expressed are the author's own and not those of his employer)



