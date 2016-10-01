Ajay Garg: Ahead of the global curve

Positive changes in the macroeconomic fundamentals and a stable central government at the helm of affairs, over the last couple of years, have not only provided the requisite momentum to business sentiment in India but also increased the confidence of local players, especially in the financial services sector. Indian investment bankers have consistently performed in the advisory business dominating the deal table.



The asset management companies (AMCs) have also shown keen interest in expansion of their portfolios by acquiring foreign AMCs operating in India. Further, a significant growth in the broking and wealth management activities of Indian firms has been earmarked by sustainment strategies in volatile market conditions.



What has kept the domestic players going in the advisory business is the Indian connect. Indian companies seem more at home dealing with domestic entities that have a better understanding of the local business environment and the regulatory system. Moreover, foreign players display a tendency to engage with larger companies in accordance with their global policy of catering to clients from high-end segments.



On the other hand, domestic players cater equally to startups, mid-market companies and even larger conglomerates. Growing business activity has been a hallmark of the mid-market segment in India and the advisory firms have been big beneficiaries of this trend.



Foreign bankers have been forced to revisit their operational strategies in the domestic domain given global market uncertainties and sluggish domestic business environs. On the other hand, domestic players have consolidated business presence by enhanced client engagement practices. They have been increasingly persistent in calibrating their business policies to derive benefits from changing market conditions.



From a global perspective, while emerging markets have shown signs of recovery, developed markets are largely losing ground. The Brexit effect, upcoming US presidential election and Chinese slowdown have been pertinent factors in intensifying political and global uncertainty, an indication of subdued growth.



A bearish outlook pervading the world economy has forced foreign players to evaluate their global investment strategies. This trend is largely visible in India as big-ticket global AMCs like, JPMorgan Asset Management India, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche, ING Investment Management (India), PineBridge Investments Asset Management and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Co having large assets under management (AUMs) have winded the local operations with domestic players grabbing opportunity to expand their fund business.



Global investment strategies of foreign players may not find common ground with the average Indian investor who has been averse to investing in mutual funds for decades.



On the other hand, a strong distribution network and multiple financial products have helped domestic players score brownie points with investors.



Though foreign players have strong financial backing from their parent companies, higher distribution costs have limited their customer outreach efforts and prevented them from achieving their expected growth targets.



Domestic players have gained ground lost by foreign firms by expanding client base and broadening product offerings.



Local managers are also largely driving the wealth management business in India. With a looming global market uncertainty, more and more foreign players have downscaled operations in the domestic wealth management vertical, creating an opportunity for local players in a growing economy like India, where wealth creation has led to a need for tailored wealth management services. With a booming Indian economy and a rise in the number of ultra-rich clientele, there is a greater opportunity for domestic players for servicing high networth individuals (HNIs), earlier catered to by foreign players. With positive triggers fuelling the growth in the Indian economy, there is a huge scope for growth of such services in future.



Equity broking, largely characterised by thin margins, has emerged as one of the key factors for the exits of foreign players, used to operating on higher margins. A strong distribution chain and vast client base have helped domestic players sustain business operations on weaker margins. Apart from high margins, an inherent policy practice of catering to high value clients and focusing on coverage for largecap companies has forced foreign players to overlook market opportunities provided by small and midcap players.



This gap is being filled by domestic players who are open to working on low margins and provide advisory services to midcap clients as well.



Foreign players operating in India are also hindered by stringent compliance requirements and regulations.



To sum it up, the India Shining story has charted out well for domestic players who have been aggressively tapping the opportunities left largely untapped by foreign players whose service capabilities were either impacted by global uncertainties or encountering of complexities in building sustainable business models in emerging markets like India.



