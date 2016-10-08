Abdul Majeed: Need more private investment

The growth in the Indian automotive industry was below its potential from April 2012 onwards till 31 March 2015. In the financial year ending March 2012, growth was noted across all the segments.



Overall passenger vehicles (PVs) sales grew 5 per cent and within this segment, sales of utility vehicles (UVs) sales grew 17 per cent, heavy and medium commercial vehicles (HM­CVs) climbed up 8 per cent, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) grew 27 per cent, and overall two-wheelers sales was up 4 per cent.



Within the two-wheeler segment, scooters soared by about 25 per cent. In the financial year 2013, overall PVs registered a marginal growth of 2 per cent on the back of good demand in the UV segments. The HMCV segment registered de-growth of 26 per cent, whereas LCVs maintained the growth rate of 14 per cent. The overall sales of motorcycles was muted and only scooters grew by about 14 per cent.



The trend was not encouraging even in financial year 2014 and de-growth was noted across all the segments. Overall PVs sales reflected de-growth of 7 per cent. CVs — both medium/heavy and light commercial vehicles — sales de-grew by about 20 per cent and there was a marginal growth of 3 per cent noted in two-wheelers sales mainly due to positive growth in scooter segments by 23 per cent. The trend started reversing from financial year 2015. Barring LCVs sales, which de-grew by 12 per cent, growth was seen across all the other segments. It continues in financial year 2016 and overall PVs grew 7 per cent, MHCVs were up 29 per cent and two-wheelers soared 3 per cent, mainly due to good growth of 12 per cent noted in scooter segments.



The two-wheeler volumes, especially motorcycles, were impacted mainly due to stress in the rural economy due to sub-optimal rains. One notable trend in all these years with regard to the sub-segment was significant growth both in scooter segments as well as UVs segments due to changing customer preferences.



In the two-wheeler space, more powerful bikes, especially between 250cc and 350 cc grew significantly in the range of 50 per cent to 60 per cent.



The other notable trend is the year-on-year increase in exports across all the major segments due to increased original equipment manufacturer focus on export markets.



There is no doubt on the potential in the Indian automotive market, looking at low penetration, increasing disposable income, aspiration to own the vehicles and increased investment in infrastructure as well agriculture.



Also, the public transport system has not kept pace with mobility demand within the cities, leading to an increase in the vehicles owned. The fortune of Indian automotive industry, like in other countries, is tied to the growth in the economy and the issues always have been whether the Indian economy is growing up to its potential year after year.



The growth in the Indian economy has always been uneven, but for the last two years, growth appears to be getting back on track, both due to internal and external factors. External factors essentially include low commodity and oil prices and internal factors mean better policy environment tow



ards investment and increased public investments in infrastructure.



This year, positive growth is expected in the rural economy due to better monsoon compared to the last year. For certain segments like two-wheelers, tractors, small cars and trucks, the growth in the rural economy is the key to sustaining overall growth.



India economy grew 7.3 per cent in FY15 and 7.6 per cent in FY16. A similar rate of growth is expected in FY17. The pick-up in overall growth-increased public investments in infrastructure, Seventh Pay Commission hike, increase in freight demand, coupled with positive growth in the rural economy- all of which has made customer sentiments pretty positive towards buying vehicles.



From April 2015 to August 2016, overall PVs sales grew 11 per cent, CVs 8 per cent and two-wheelers 15 per cent- the pent-up demand is also one of the factors for robust growth.



Private investments are yet to pick up in the economy and therefore HMCVs sales are declining. If private investments go up, we can see better growth than what has been projected across all the segments.



However, this may take some more time till bank and corporate debt stress issues are addressed and the existing capacity is fully utilised to make a case for more private investment in capacity creation. With low inflation due to measures taken on supply side constraints, interest rates are expected to come down gradually as we move forward. All these factors should add positivity to growth.



There are other positive developments such as introduction of goods and service tax (GST) hopefully at competitive rates, replacement of old vehicles, implementation of stricter emission norms and promoting environmental friendly vehicles, which may drive growth.



The overall tax burden on vehicles is expected to come down post-GST. With muted growth in world economy and other major markets, original equipment manufacturers are increasingly focusing to gain market share in India.



