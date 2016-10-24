'Auction for 50 blocks by end of this FY'

Undeterred by the sluggish start to mine auction last year when only six blocks out of 43 containing major minerals such as bauxite, iron ore, limestone could find buyers, the mines ministry is going all out to complete bidding process for 50 mines this year. Mines secretaryfeels that the lack of experience of states at the launch of auctions in November prevented the process to progress smoothly. But now states have learnt from their mistakes and are better prepared to ensure success of the scheme. Talking to, the mines secretary shares his vision for the mining sector in India and how its contribution would rise to 1 per cent of GDP in three years time. Excerpts:So far this year, we have issued notice inviting tender (NIT) for 55 blocks. Out of this, the auction process has already been completed for 16 mines. These 16 mines would provide total revenue of Rs 59,447 crore to states as their share of royalty, contributions to District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mining Exploration Trust (NMET) over a period of 50 years. It has resources worth Rs 70,000 crore. Seven of the auctioned mines contain iron-ore that would meet the needs of the steel sector. Bidding for two other mines – Paharia and Parasi in Jharkhand containing gold deposits – would be completed before the end of next month. So the progress has been good this year.Auctions for 37 blocks were annulled because of inadequate or no response. The government had to annul the process as in certain blocks either the auction area was small or reserves were very less. This was not to the satisfaction of prospective bidders. Moreover, the quality of resources and of exploration was poor in certain cases while others suffered from locational disadvantages. Some blocks were either located in Maoist-infested areas while others (like Kutch area) were not conducive to host a downstream unit. The conditions in the bid document stated that in case of limestone blocks, the winner would have to set up a cement plant in vicinity of the mines. These issues prevented mineral blocks to get desired response.Now we have asked state governments to call a meeting of stakeholders to review and resolve the issues so that annulled blocks could be brought up for auctions again. We have specified that this process should be completed at the earliest so that these blocks could be put up for auctions again by the end of November. Moreover, we have constituted an inter-ministerial group to facilitate timely clearance for projects.We feel that auction for 50 blocks will be completed by the end of this financial year. This would include several of the 55 blocks where NIT was issued earlier and also more blocks that have been identified by states for auctions. Karnataka has said that it will get exploration report for another 15 blocks – mostly iron ore – soon. They have already auctioned seven iron ore blocks this year and would soon complete the process for another seven by combining two or more blocks together to put up consolidated blocks.Improvements are an ever-going process. But the lackluster start of mine auctions last November was mainly on account of inexperience of the state governments. They were not prepared, which pushed us to handhold states. We provided them guidance and also drafted all regulations, bid documents and engaged MSTC to conduct auctions. But as you see now, states are trying different combinations to improve their offerings to investors. This would certainly yield positive results.Another important thing that we have done in pursuance to amendment in Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act or MMDR Act, is that we have given importance to exploration and have notified a National Mineral Exploration Policy (NMEP) exploration. We have identified 100 bocks of 100 sq km each. Out of these, 70 blocks are of deep-seated minerals like gold and diamond. We engaged SBI Caps to finalise detailed mechanism to bring these blocks to auction. But since this was taking time, out of 100 blocks, we decided to give 30 blocks to GSI, 30 to MECL and 18 blocks to central and state PSUs for carrying out initial exploration. We have given them time of one year to complete the exploration. The balance 22 blocks would be offered to private sector for exploration under a new revenue sharing model.Under this model, we intend to empanel agencies technically qualified for carrying out exploration. We would give them money from NMET where we hope to get Rs 400-500 crore annually from 2 per cent of royalty. These agencies would carry out exploration work on the basis on contracts like drilling, exploration survey. If they get resources, the agencies will be given incentives, which will be 10 times of their annual retention fee or 0.5 per cent of the resource value, whichever is higher. We hope this exercise would encourage exploration by bringing private parties. This would be practiced for all future blocks.We are carrying out aero geo-physical survey of 8-lakh sq km resource-bearing area in the country. These could open up new areas for mining iron ore magnesium, gold, diamond and other minerals. We are planning to appoint an agency of global repute to complete aero geo-physical survey, including carrying out magnetic survey. Four to five agencies would be given this job. We want to complete the survey of 2-lakh sq km of area by next April. In two-and-a-half years, our target is to complete the entire survey. Then we won’t take much time to explore a block and put it to auction. This process would also help us attract private sector on a large scale in the mining sector. Moreover, we have also started satellite surveillance of mines to prevent illegal mining.No disinvestment or strategic sale is happening. However, a proposal to buyback shares in HZL is under consideration of this ministry. The buyback could be of up to 25 per cent of government share in the company. We will see how the government could exit the company by selling balance 24 per cent equity at a later stage.It is not like that. Out of 1,400 sq-km area, 1,000 sq km area has monazite concentration of less than 0.75 per cent and has been opened up for the private sector. The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has only kept aside 400 sq km of area for its future use. I feel only one or two groups have raised the issue of lower monazite threshold. The rest of the industry does not have any problem.In both the states, the government is contesting cases in Supreme Court for relaxation of production cap. In the case of Karnataka, arguments have already concluded and the court has reserved its decision.The steel ministry has reservations on allowing unrestricted export of iron ore and wants some form of check that is exercised through export duty. They say if ore exports is allowed unchecked, it will adversely affect the steel industry.