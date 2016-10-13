Airlines should watch against growth with real profit

Domestic airlines have immensely benefited from a sharp decline in oil prices. So much so that the industry would have been EBITDA negative without low fuel. Double-digit growth in the sector was fuelled by low airfare as airlines passed on the benefits of low jet fuel prices, which account for nearly 35-40 per cent of an airline’s cost, to customers.



Since FY14, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have declined at a CAGR of 21 per cent and helped the industry realise exponential growth. Since November 2014, average domestic ATF prices have been on the decline and averaged at around Rs 50,000 a kilolitre.



In fact, the improvement in airline financials over the last 18 months is due almost entirely to the reduction in fuel prices. However, there were also excessive discounts which have become routine and put pressure on yield. Non-fuel costs have meanwhile risen as airlines inducted fleet and expanded their network. Essentially, airlines have no control over external factors and are expanding in the area where they can do some belt tightening. But unsustainable growth can quickly create challenges. The (profitless) growth in 2004-2008 was exposed as soon as the industry was faced with the fuel price spike and the global financial crisis. As against that phase, the stakes are higher this time around. If India’s airlines experience another phase of rapid growth without sufficient capital, the edifice could crash when the next external shock hits. And this time the industry has further to fall given its size.



Rapid growth is straining the system. The consistent 20 per cent-plus growth per se is not a cause for celebration if the institutional framework is weak as it increases safety and security risks. And skill shortages are also emerging. An urgent fix is required for these issues.



It would certainly not be a good scenario if medium and long-term challenges do not receive due attention. It increasingly seems that airlines are not sufficiently aware of its constraints. Carriers are pursuing their own growth and fleet expansion plans with insufficient awareness of the potential constrains across the system. There is limited understanding that airline financials remain susceptible to market dynamics and that growth could be curtailed quickly if business models come under pressure. Some of the imminent risks facing the industry are overcapacity (leading to unviable fares), lack of infrastructure, shortage of manpower and regulatory ineffectiveness.



Massive capacity induction is expected in the next 18 months. Traffic is expected to grow by around 20 per cent in FY17 and FY18. Our estimate is that FY17 profits would be lower than last year and significantly lower subject to capacity and pricing in the second half of the year. With the exception of IndiGo and to some extent Jet Airways, the balance sheets and cash position of most carriers remain under pressure. The challenges going forward could be more than post FY09 which saw the failure of Kingfisher Airlines and Paramount Airways and brought at least one more airline to the verge of closure.



(The writer is CEO & director (South Asia), Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation)



(Based on presentation in CAPA Investor Briefings, South-East Asia)



