'Aiming at 11 lakh households by 2022'

With its profit growing steadily to Rs 464.13 crore in FY 16, city gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is planning to spread its wings and become a national player in the segment. Highlighting the challenges that the sector is facing due to dearth of domestic gas, IGL’sinformsabout company’s plan to promote the use of piped natural gas. Excerpts:As the only utility in the national capital region (NCR) that supplies natural gas to consumers in the domestic, transport and commercial sectors, IGL is currently operating 900 kms of steel lines and 10,000 kms of MDP line. This also means that we are supplying gas to 419 CNG stations in the NCR region and feeding the needs of 6.5 lakh domestic customers and 2,500 industrial and commercial consumers.We have a target of reaching out to 11 lakh households by 2022. The company will be spending Rs 300 crore in 2016 and another Rs 350 crore in the FY18 to add more CNG stations and pipelines.We are trying to create new markets for gas by diversifying into appliances that run on clean fuel. A pilot project in this regard is on the anvil and would be started soon. We have also started promoting gas-run power generators in institutions and residential complexes, which will replace diesel generators. In addition, a pilot project is being run with pizza company Dominos for running two wheelers on gas using CNG kit made by Iranian entity Ituk. All these would promote the use of cleaner fuel.With gas consumption going up, IGL may have to import LNG to meet demand in the future. But as of now, domestic gas supply to the company has been adequate to meet its requirements as CGD has been accorded top priority in domestic gas allocation.Going ahead as CGD networks across the country grows, government would have to look at increasing the share of gas to this segment by cutting the share of the other priority sectors. CGD is growing at over 10 per cent annually.CNG is still economical as compared to other petroleum products. It is 25 per cent cheaper than diesel and 40 per cent from petrol. We must not forget that this comes under the category of clean fuel.Although, we are covering 11 lakh households, only 6.5 lakh households are using the facility. We are telling the government that wherever we have a network and have covered 70 - 80 per cent of area, it should be declared LPG free.We are present in Maharashtra through our stake in Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL) and in UP via Central UP Gas (CUGL). We have also have an authorisation for CGD network in Rewari in Hayana. The company has planned to expand in new geographies independently or through strategic alliance. We would look at bidding for CGD projects under eighth round of viding by PNGRB that would connect cities from Delhi and Ambala. We have a target of adding 1.5 lakh PNG customers every year.We want the government to accord us public utility status as it would allow us to execute our projects faster for both domestic and commercial consumers. The status makes it easier to secure government licences and clearances and brings CGD networks under the ambit of Essential Commodities Act.We are evaluating various options and have already called for 20 our fuel stations to have roof top solar installations. We are talking to Tata Power and BSES for this initiative. The solar power installation will have net metering that will allow company a revenue stream from sale of surplus solar power to the grid.We want CGD projects to be included under GST so that companies could get set off for their input cost. In the absence of such mechanism, cost for CGD projects would go up as tax outgo will be higher.