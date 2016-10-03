LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

AI made operational profit in 2015: Lohani

By Nirbhay Kumar Oct 03 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Views

National carrier likely to opt for Boeing

AI made operational profit in 2015: Lohani
“Flag carrier Air India could turn net profitable ahead of its schedule in 2018-19, provided its debt restructuring proposal goes as planned,” airline chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani said.

In an exclusive interview to Financial Chronicle, he said the carrier was looking at converting part of its debt into equity thus resulting in reduced interest burden. The airline would soon appoint SBI Market Caps, the investment-banking arm of the country’s largest public sector lender SBI, to advise it to take the proposal with various banks. The airline has a total debt of about Rs 46,000 crore and an annual interest outgo of close to Rs 4,000 crore annually.

Interestingly, Air India has decided not to look for further fund infusion from the government over and above what had been sanctioned while clearing the Rs 30,000 crore bailout plan in 2012.

The state-owned airline is meanwhile planning to buy five more wide-body aircraft as it expands its operation on international routes. It is likely to opt for Boeing airplanes — B777 or B787 - to maintain single fleet type for long-haul operations. “We have an order for nine wide body aircraft — three B777 and six B787s, which we will be getting over a period of time. We are looking for five more. It could be either B777 or B787s. It is expected that a decision on this will be taken in the next two to three months,” the airline’s top boss said.

Last year, AI posted an operational profit. This implies that almost everything is operationally profitable, Lohani said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Big haul, not enough!
    Modi will have to widen the net with a dedicated team to track tax evaders further

    Black money mopped up under the income declaration scheme (IDS) is a staggering Rs 65,250 crore, highest under any such scheme floated in past.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Tushar Gandhi

Let's not become a rogue like Pakistan

After the attacks in Uri and the killings of the ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Things we do in the name of progress

Tomorrow has never looked better. Breakthroughs in fields like genetic ...

Shona Adhikari

Of stolen art and the art of tracing them

The best bit of art news this week is the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter