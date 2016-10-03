AI made operational profit in 2015: Lohani

“Flag carrier Air India could turn net profitable ahead of its schedule in 2018-19, provided its debt restructuring proposal goes as planned,” airline chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani said.



In an exclusive interview to Financial Chronicle, he said the carrier was looking at converting part of its debt into equity thus resulting in reduced interest burden. The airline would soon appoint SBI Market Caps, the investment-banking arm of the country’s largest public sector lender SBI, to advise it to take the proposal with various banks. The airline has a total debt of about Rs 46,000 crore and an annual interest outgo of close to Rs 4,000 crore annually.



Interestingly, Air India has decided not to look for further fund infusion from the government over and above what had been sanctioned while clearing the Rs 30,000 crore bailout plan in 2012.



The state-owned airline is meanwhile planning to buy five more wide-body aircraft as it expands its operation on international routes. It is likely to opt for Boeing airplanes — B777 or B787 - to maintain single fleet type for long-haul operations. “We have an order for nine wide body aircraft — three B777 and six B787s, which we will be getting over a period of time. We are looking for five more. It could be either B777 or B787s. It is expected that a decision on this will be taken in the next two to three months,” the airline’s top boss said.



Last year, AI posted an operational profit. This implies that almost everything is operationally profitable, Lohani said.



