Ahead curve

There are some inherent advantages in working near the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It invokes a natural attraction to capital markets.



Ask the ever smiling, approachable and insightful A Balasubramanian, CEO of Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company. He will tell you.



“My office was near the Bombay Stock Exchange and seeing the outcry system of trading as it existed then, I got attracted to the exchange,” says Bala, as he is popularly known. His entry into this world of equity markets was as simple as that.



His other inspiration was closer home, his father. “My father had made investments in the market, even though he knew little about it. He asked me to monitor those small investments and that increased my interest. In those days he gave me all the physical certificates, which I tracked. I enjoyed the price movement, as it happened,” Bala remembers, as he goes down memory lane.



Bala’s interest in capital markets was further fuelled when he joined Canfina. “I then moved to GIC where I was part of the trading desk. I was recruited as part of a pooled recruitment and given that opportunity,” he remembers.



For this, he credits his then boss SK Mitra, who awarded him this assignment, sensing his keenness and passion for investments.



It turned out to be a great learning curve. “I was in GIC for about two-and-a-half years and I was given various tasks, which included conducting research, gathering market intelligence, meeting people and this stint gave me greater understanding of the markets and the world of investments,” reminisces this equity master, who started life as someone wanting to become a programmer and software engineer before he got into B.SC Mathematics and arrived in Mumbai for higher studies and a lucrative career in the markets.



This learning helped him move into the Birla group in 1994, where he became part of the process to set up a mutual fund.



There, Bala was amongst the earliest employees, with a remarkable twist in the tail. His employee code number in the company coincided with the number of the world’s most famous secret service agent –007– best exemplified in the personage of James Bond.



Recalling the days, he says: “I became the chief investment officer of Birla Sun Life AMC in 2006 and then elevated to his current post as CEO since 2009. The AMC has assets of over $25 billion and also over $3 billion through a subsidiary in Dubai and Singapore.” By any yardstick, these are impressive numbers.



This mathematics graduate completed his Masters in Business Administration while being a part of the capital market. As chief trader at the AMC, Bala played a key role in supporting the activities of both the CIO’s and investments.



“I kept a close eye on market developments. I would be ahead of the curve in keeping up with developments and new ideas, which would be shared with the investment team. There was a relatively higher dependence on me for ideas and that became my style where I was always ahead of the curve,” Bala explains.



His next words are offerings of a man who has established himself in the capital market, through sheer dint of hard work and the ability to think better than the others.



“Not necessary that you get everything right, but be ahead of the curve. When you are continuously on the run then you get your rhythm right. I was also a bond trader where you need to be quick in taking decisions. As a bond trader every paisa, every basis point counts. It is here that I learnt negotiation skills,” he states.



There, Bala learnt to be tough and negotiated for every paisa – without being inflexible. If a paisa helped clinch a large deal, there was no point in cutting corners.



The level of passion is very high as a trader, whether in equity or bonds.



Says Bala: “The last few years as a CEO have been most satisfactory, as we have been building up our team. I would like to use a quote from my former boss, ‘we all know so little, we do not know how little we know”. This is what S K Mitra used to say. Add to it what the current group chairman K M Birla says, ‘we should be the last man standing”.



A company should be strong enough to manage the show and in a crisis situation, emerge a winner.



That is exactly what Bala’s company did. “As a firm we came out of the crisis after Ketan Parikh. Similarly, during the technology bubble, we remained unscathed. There was a setback when in 2002 Bharat Shah left the organisation, but we bounced back. In the 2008 crisis, we built on the fixed income side. We also had some exposure to a few companies, but we managed it in a proper manner. We spoke to people every Saturday and Sunday and explained things. The team has been a pillar of strength and we have excellent wavelength.”



Little surprise then that with this work rigour, there were notable successes. For instance, the Sesa Goa scrip. “We found that the derived value of the company made it a steal and we must have it as part of the portfolio. We invested in the scrip and made good money. Of course, now the company does not exist as Sesa Goa after being acquired by the Vedanta group,” Bala says.



Then came Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL). “This was in 2006-2007, where we liked the free cash flow in business. The company’s pricing power kept it ahead of the curve in supplying power, which was at a shortage. They had the ability to provide this shortage commodity with pricing power to commercial end use. While in the case of Sesa Goa, it was the natural resource, here it was the generation power.”



He also mentions Welspun Corp, which gave them us about six to seven times the investment.



“I used to have a core and satellite portfolio where core gave you stability and returns, while satellite gave you the alpha. I would have about 70 per cent in core and keep about 20-30 per cent in satellite. We aimed for a 70 per cent success ratio,” Bala remembers.



Every upside has its downside and there are occasions when the best-planned calculations can go awry. Bala is candid enough to discuss the details.



“A stock that went wrong for us was Subex. We were very bullish on the stock and had a large exposure. When I was a CIO, I used to discuss this stock with one of my fund managers and we kept discussing and analysing the stock. There would be a revival, a story that we got every time we met the management. We then realised that we were getting emotional with the stock and there is no place for emotion in the stock market. I as the leader of the team discussed with the fund manager and we took a decision that we need to cut losses and get out of this stock, which is what we did. We saw the price falling from Rs 150 to Rs 120, Rs 100 and then we sold and stock fell another 70-80 per cent, but by then we had stopped bothering about this stock.”



Naturally, Bala like all good market players is acutely aware that good days and bad days don’t make a difference from a behavioural point of view.



“On a good day you can travel faster, you can raise the bar. A bad day you use for consolidation. Consolidate your business model, cut your costs and move on the business,” he says.



Bala is a key player in AMFI and he believes that the industry is evolving. A lot has happened in terms of bringing all the players on the same platform and addressing their issues with various stakeholders. The industry is open in driving decisions together.



They are also largely self-imposed. They have brought about a valuation matrix, which does not exist anywhere else in the world.



“We need to bring about a more unified approach. There is no need to cut each other and we need to all grow, which can be done without cutting. We need to create a common platform for the MF industry,” points out Bala.



Demonetisation happened on November 8, a date in the calendar, which also marks Donald Trump’s shock victory in the US elections. Bala and company came out with a unique app to launch their liquid plan.



The CEO of Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company explains this happy coincidence: “We were following the HDFC Bank approach and wanted to launch something to this effect. We interacted with the HDFC Bank and worked on it. On February 16, 2016, we had decided to work on such a product. Coincidentally we launched an app on November 10 for liquid funds. It is the simplest app currently available.”



Like all stock market wizards, Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a way of life and in this, Birla Life Insurance has changed the way people look at SIPs.



Bala explains: “We created two days in a month as SIP day. Every second and fourth Friday is SIP day and it has made a big difference. In 2006-07, our monthly collection was about Rs 45-50 crore. It is now over Rs 450 crore a month. We are now promoting this concept in a big manner.” As they should.



Bala is one of those who believe that meeting the company is just one part of the story. The other, perhaps more important, factor is analysing the balance sheet.



“Meeting helps in understanding the vision, the level of passion and creating shareholder value. One person may have built many companies, but going forward who runs the show is important. One should meet management once in a year,” he opines.



Between equity and bond markets, bond market is more difficult to manage. It has spread swing, which is dependent on the duration. “You are lending for maybe five to ten years. In equity you can exit at any time. Managing fixed income is tougher compared to equity. A fixed income manager or one with such understanding would do better when he manages equity,” he says, from undoubted exposure to capital markets.



Bala touches upon some key characteristics needed for an investor. You have to set your expectations right. What is the outcome that you expect? Asset allocation needs to be based on that. Then you need discipline. Most times, he says, views are based on short-term correction. Last, but not the least, keep your eyes and ears to the ground.



Bala believes reforms have happened and now is the time to transform. He predicts exciting times ahead. “Over the next five years the fundamentals will become stronger. The transformation focus, action orientation and tough decisions will make India a better platform than even China and make us a global player.”



His one regret is that India is extremely underweight on investments. “I wish that the Indian mutual fund industry be as big as the banking industry. Currently the MF industry is about 13 per cent of the banking industry. That is the extent of under penetration.” With people like Bala around, things could easily change.



