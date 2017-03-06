Affordable Housing – A bridge too far

Due to rapid population growth, a vast chunk of India lives in rural villages, deprived of suitable shelter facilities leading to a rise in the formation of slums or kaccha homes.



The central government has initiated various schemes to bridge the housing gap.



Going by the statistics, the current demand for urban housing facilities ranges up to 18.8 million, which is further expected to escalate and reach a minimum of 20 million by 2022.



Herculean efforts in the right direction by the Indian government are need of the hour. The most important question here is how effectively will this initiative be implemented?



While delivering the Union budget 2017, finance minister Arun Jaitley talked about how he proposes to facilitate higher investment in affordable housing.



The budget also conferred infrastructure status to affordable housing. About 20 million homes by 2022 means at least 3 million houses a year when compared to the actual delivery of the homes during the 11th Five-Year-Plan (2012-17) which was 1.2 million.



The goal appears formidable. It is next to impossible for the central and state government to perform such a mammoth task unless there is equal participation from private players.



Private developers, who dominate the segment, have to face the vagaries of thin margins and ambiguity in approvals, which ultimately lead them to show less than the desired enthusiasm for such constructive government initiatives.



Welcome measures like grant of granting infrastructure status to affordable housing, incentivising private developers for participation by giving faster approvals, single window clearances and allowing for 100 per cent deduction for profits under income tax, can help lessen the burden on private players, pushing them towards actively participating in the initiative of housing benefits.



Along with the supply side being taken care of, the demand side too craves for equal attention. It’s very important to understand that affordability not just depends on the size of the carpet area, but also the ticket price of the unit.



Its important to understand that, affordable real estate in terms of the Mumbai market would not be the same as in that of tier-II cities like Kochi, Indore and Nagpur.



The required demand for affordable housing will be created with the introduction of credit link subsidy model and subsidised loan interest for an amount up to Rs 12 lakhs.



It is vital that the Indian realty segment be brought within the ambit of a central regulation act, i.e. Real Estate Regulation and Development Act 2016.



(The writer is managing director, Paradigm Realty)



