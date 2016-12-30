2017 not much different from 2016

The foreign policy challenges facing India in 2017 are in the main those that the country has faced in 2016 and earlier years. Our immediate external environment has certain features that have not changed, though the challenges in some respects have become sharper.



The threat of religious extremism and terrorism has become more severe and India has to be increasingly vigilant. Our overall strategy has to factor in elements of Cold War tensions that now mark relations between major powers and their bearing on our interests.



The result of the US presidential election has created uncertainties at the international level that India and others will have to cope with.



The strategic content of our relations with the US has been deepened in recent years. Hillary Clinton was expected to win the presidential election, and as she was a known entity India did not have to do too much fresh thinking about the course ahead in working with the US.



With Donald Trump’s election, uncertainties have surfaced, although it is believed that the bipartisan support for India in the US, and other objective factors such as the promise of the Indian economy and growing tensions between US and China, would favour close India-US ties.



We have the challenge nonetheless to connect with the largely unfamiliar Trump team. Many of his appointees have strong views that are not in consonance with existing US policies. We have to see how Trump deals with China. The initial indications are that he intends to be tough, even though the intensive trade and financial ties between US and China should limit any major confrontation.



In case US-China ties worsen beyond expectation, the US may seek stronger Indian support in line with our joint strategic vision for the Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean regions and the logic of the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement and our designation as a major defence partner of the US.



The challenge before us would be to maintain our “strategic autonomy” and effectively balance our strategic interest in seeing China’s geopolitical ambitions thwarted with the need to manage ties with a powerful neighbour.



In 2017, our challenge of dealing with a China intent on supremacy in Asia and on creating a difficult environment around us as we rise as a competitor, will occupy us. China’s opposition to India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and to the designation of Jaish-e-Mohamed chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist by the relevant UN Security Council Committee shows the length China is willing to go to balance Pakistan against India.



It is also intended to highlight India’s inferior power status vis-a-vis a China that can now call the shots even in forums like the NSG founded by the US as well as on issues like terrorism on which the US has shaped policies and actions internationally.



China’s official reaction to our Agni V test is instructive as it considers it illegitimate under UN “regulations”, besides endangering “strategic stability” in South Asia.



China’s strategic penetration in our neighbourhood will continue to be a challenge in 2017, even as we seek stronger strategic ties with Japan and Vietnam in China’s neighbourhood. China is nibbling away at the most sensitive areas of our relationship with Nepal such as defence.



China and Nepal have announced their first-ever joint military exercise in February 2017, which is a matter of concern. The degree of pressure India should apply on Nepal to dissuade it from playing the China card against us beyond a point remains an issue.



This is true in the case of Sri Lanka too. We will also have to take a call on whether in view of China’s increasingly negative approach towards India, we should open our economic doors to it too widely, in which case China would have the best of both worlds — constrict India strategically while extracting economic benefits from it disproportionately.



Pakistan has been a perennial thorn in India’s flesh, and that pain will not go away in 2017. The China-Pakistan relationship has now acquired a geopolitical content that transcends the India dimension. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a major element in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with Gwadar set to eventually become a base for



the Chinese navy in the Indian Ocean.



Our efforts to isolate Pakistan on the terrorism issue will not succeed so long as it has China’s protection. By publicising our “surgical strikes” after the Uri attack, the Modi government carved out options for India not explored earlier because of escalation concerns.



Modi’s mention of Balochistan in his 2016 Independence Day speech was a warning. The decision to exercise our full rights under the Indus Waters Treaty constitutes a powerful signal to Pakistan about unprecedented costs if it continued to sponsor terrorism against India.



The challenge in 2017 is to pursue these options with consistency. We should not once again be drawn into a dialogue with Pakistan prematurely. Already, our complete silence after the Nagrota terror attack is raising doubts about the tenacity with which we intend to make Pakistan pay the price for its terrorist activity against India. In any case, we cannot hope to isolate Pakistan on the issue of terrorism through diplomacy unless we take hard decisions ourselves.



These must include rejection of any dialogue unless we receive satisfaction on the issue of terrorism. Our challenge in dealing forcefully with Pakistan is compounded by dissident political and media voices at home, as we saw in the case of the opposition questioning the reality of the “surgical strikes” and the wisdom of raking up the Balochistan issue.



Maintaining our strategic equities in Afghanistan will be another challenge for us in 2017. The security situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating with the rise of terrorist violence by the Taliban and the appearance of elements on its soil affiliated to the Islamic State (IS).



The rift between the Afghan government led by president Ashraf Ghani and the Pakistan government has grown deeper as witnessed at the Heart of Asia (HoA) conference in Amritsar in December. Afghanistan expects us to step up our military assistance to the country. We have to decide on the extent of such support.



We are not involved in the reconciliation process in Afghanistan although we have stakes in the outcome as the purpose of the exercise is political accommodation of the Taliban.



Ironically, the Taliban is now being seen as a “moderate” force as compared to the IS and the strategy of using it as a counterweight to the IS is now visible even in the Russian outreach to this extremist force. Iran too gives priority to combating the IS threat to its west over the Taliban threat to its east.



In the past, India, Russia and Iran were together in combating the Taliban in the 90s. That coalition cannot be created today. Russia has now initiated a trilateral Russia-China-Pakistan dialogue on Afghanistan, leaving out not only India but also Afghanistan, much to its discomposure.



Donald Trump’s election has created uncertainties about the policies of the new US administration towards Iran. If a new confrontation with Iran is triggered India will have a problem. The trilateral India-Iran-Afghanistan agreement on Chabahar is of major strategic significance for Afghanistan as it provides it an alternative route to the sea, as well as for India for access to Afghanistan and to Central Asia.



India is in negotiations on investment in the Farzad-B oil field in Iran. The Indian banks are already reluctant to finance projects in Iran because of the complexities of US sanctions against the country. Our investment plans could get derailed and our strategic interests disrupted if US-Iran tensions get aggravated. This could be a potential challenge ahead for us.



Until now Russia’s policies in our neighbourhood reflected the geopolitical convergence of our respective interests. With Russia strengthening its ties with China to counter US/EU pressures and its perception that improved India-US ties are at its expense, Russia has begun making overtures to Pakistan. It has begun selling offensive military equipment to Pakistan with the justification that it fortifies Pakistani capacity to combat terrorism. It held military exercises with Pakistan just after the Uri attack. Its intelligence chief has reportedly visited Gwadar. The Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan made statements with a pro-Pakistan bias on Indian soil at



Amritsar during the HoA conference.



At the 17th India-Russia summit at Goa, major decisions were announced in the defence and energy sectors, but Russia indicated that the military exercises with Pakistan will continue. Russia seems to be adjusting its policies in South Asia as it redefines its geopolitical interests consequent to the sharp deterioration of its relations with the West.



India has always considered Russia as a tried and trusted partner. Our challenge in 2017 would be to remove the misapprehensions on both sides and restore the levels of trust and understanding that have characterised the relationship over the years.



