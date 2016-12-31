17 Big ideas for 2017

The proposed GST is expected to be the biggest game changer. For the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, we expect the GST rate be capped at the lower standard rate.



It will be highly unsustainable if the GST rate is hiked from the present service tax rate. Higher GST rate will lead to inflationary trends, which can be moderated if the rate is capped at lower standard rate.



Currently, the BFSI players have only one centralised registration and minimal compliance, although their clients are spread across India. Pushing BFSI industry players to get state-wise registrations will lead to hardships in the form of increased compliance and paperwork. Although there should not be any issue on sharing state-wise information for GST compliance, continuity of centralised system for BFSI sector with respect to registration, billing, tax payment and assessment will be very effective and productive for this sector.



Real Estate:



By Ajay Jain, ED investment banking and head real estate group, Centrum Capital



Investors, developers and other stakeholders will be cautiously optimistic towards the sector in 2017, in the wake of demonetisation. Come 2017, we will see a more regulated sector as Rera gets implemented in real time and players get consolidated, with only reputed serious developers remaining in the industry. We can expect more foreign participation in the coming year owing to increased transparency and regulation. We expect banks will be lending big way to NBFC and housing finance companies and selectively lending directly to credible developers for construction finance, LRD & LAP funding. The luxury-housing segment is likely to witness a slowdown. Sales in the mid-market segment however, should pick up pace and mortgage rate reductions by banks will be something homebuyers can look forward to. Office space absorption is going to continue its growth momentum in 2017. Retail will continue to provide a major boost for the sector, post FDI relaxations in single-brand retail. We look forward to 2017 being a profitable year for the sector, with the market expected to show signs of recovery and improvement by March 2017.



Infrastructure:



By Sandeep Upadhayay, managing director & CEO at Centrum Infrastructure Advisory Limited



Besides continued focus on the road sector buoyed by roll out of new models like hybrid annuity, I expect some of the major projects to be announced in the urban transportation segment. Most of the green field projects will be based on sources of funding backed by the government vis-a-vis the private sector. I also foresee alternate sources of infrastructure financing to conventional lending from banks taking off in a big way in the form IDFs, InvITs and institutional financing and spurt in M&A activity in stressed asset space with the bankruptcy law on the anvil.



Logistics:



By Areef Patel, vice-chairman of Patel Integrated Logistics



The logistics industry will enter 2017 with a double whammy. First is the apprehension on the roll out of GST, which has been able to pull through a series of roadblocks for two decades. The question is whether we will miss the deadline once again or not. The prolonged impasse till the passage of the GST Constitution Amendment Act had already kept the sector in an uncertain state for long. Secondly, demonetisation has played havoc in the logistics sector, especially the cash-dependent transportation business and the vagaries will continue in the new year too. The real impact will be visible at least in the next two quarters, in particular in tier II and III cities. One can only wish that it would not spill over further. So, it will be a wait and watch game for the industry. At the same time, some of the good initiatives taken by the present government especially in strengthening the infrastructure cannot be forgotten as another year of mixed fortunes goes down into history.



Mergers & acquisitions:



By Mahesh Singhi, founder & MD at Singhi Advisors



From the US presidential election to Brexit to demonetisation to ever-changing economic data, 2016 has been an eventful year. These events and others helped create an unpredictable environment that made 2016 somewhat slower for dealmakers. Despite uncertainty going into 2017, pent-up demand and recent signs of increased activity suggest more opportunities for companies in the year ahead.



Extending and expanding deal strategy



Many companies, especially in key sectors like technology, energy, and telecommunications, are manoeuvring with confidence into positions for long-term growth—partly in response to the slowdown earlier in the year. They’re looking at the economy’s decent fundamentals and their own organic growth prospects, which may be steady but not spectacular. Thus consolidation becomes a more appealing option, with M&A providing a potential path to growth. Beyond growing their businesses organically, CEOs often want to dominate their sector, if they can. Pursuing inorganic growth is playing out in the communications world, for instance. Some of those corporations are starting to look a lot like advertising and media firms (AT&T-Time Warner and Verizon-Yahoo, for example).



Foreign money looks for a home



Cross-border deals still are a vital part of the mix and the best dealmakers will scour the world for the right fit. When considering the sectors that are drawing strong investor interest, it’s important to note that M&A and alliance targets are increasingly appealing to companies in other industries. Indeed, technology remains one of the hottest areas. The cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence and machine learning all are attracting interest from buyers in many parts of the economy. Among the factors that could drive more deal activity in 2017 are the interest in cross-industry and cross-border acquisitions and the availability of capital for investments. Ultimately, as businesses in several sectors continue to explore growth, dealmakers will watch conditions closely and be prepared to pursue an acquisition, merger, alliance or other deal that’s the right fit for their company. In the domestic market, we are also likely to see a spurt of divestment deals this year, as debt-ridden corporates will focus on deleveraging their balance sheets by selling their non-core assets. There is a lot of interest in that area. India has got a large number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and other sectors, where there is significant opportunity for consolidation.



As far as the impact of demonetisation is concerned, some bounce back should be seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. In the medium term, the Indian economy can grow considerably after curbing the debilitation caused by counterfeit money and an increase in economic activity.



Personal finance – mutual funds/SIPs:



By Renjith RG, associate director, Geojit BNP Paribas



A steady inflow of funds towards debt funds is foreseen in the first two quarters of 2017. Positive inflows are expected in the equity space, with large cap funds being the top gainers. Systematic investment plans (SIP) would be the most preferred investment route in mutual funds for retail and first-time investors. By the year-end, the monthly SIP book is likely to accumulate a corpus of Rs. 5,000 crore. In order to ensure increased investor participation in capital markets, innovative schemes are likely to be announced for first-time investors. Section 80 C limit is likely to be enhanced for equity linked savings schemes (ELSS)



Markets:



By Vinod Nair, research head, GeojitBNP Paribas



India's performance during the first eight months of 2016 was good and fairly outperforming EMs. But the performance of last four months has been poor due to hike in global bond yields and demonetisation. We can expect a revival in performance during H1CY17 led by stabilisation in global bond yield and normalisation of the Indian economy, as it moves out of the impact of demonetisation. Hence we feel that we should start accumulating with a constructive view over the medium-term. Though, we are seeing shift in FIIs funds from EM to the developed market, an improved outlook for developed economies (like US) is positive for India in the long-term. Hence, even though 2017 may be volatile due to aggressive outlook over fed rate hike, there prevails an opportunity to maintain or increase its exposure in sectors like banks, infrastructure, consumer durables, logistics and chemicals, which are available at fair valuation with a good long-term outlook.



SME sector:



by Prashant Joshi, MD & head- SME and Retail



Prior to demonetisation, it was expected that the economy would grow at 7-8 per cent with inflation hovering around 5 per cent, implying that the nominal rate of growth would be around 12-13 per cent. Normally, the SME sector and, in turn, SME lending was expected to grow by 20-30 per cent. However, after demonetisation, certain concerns have arisen over the growth of the SME sector and whether the overall SME lending will sustain the current pace. Consumer demand has been adversely impacted owing to the note ban. The fall in demand is bound to create a cascading effect on the large players than on smaller players, and SMEs are no exception. With demand contraction right now, it is difficult to ascertain how long the subdued demand sentiment prevails.



Given the fact that the economy has undergone a slowdown, doubts are being expressed on how property prices will move. It needs to be noted here that a lot of SME lending takes place against property as collateral. It remains to be seen how lending activity unfolds with property prices showing signs of slowdown. SMEs invest in smaller projects, smaller equipment, plant and machinery and maintain investments in properties to expand their business. With uncertainty in property prices and contraction in growth, SMEs are likely to postpone their investment plans and this could have an impact on the SME lending. Lack of investment appetite, lack of consumer demand in the shorter term and uncertainty around property prices remain key challenge areas posed by demonetisation to the SME lending business, at this point of time. Demonetisation has also brought into play certain positive factors for the SME sector. Over a period of time, if SMEs adhere to the practice of disclosing an increasing portion of their income and route their income largely through formal channels, the financiers will be able to relate more to their inherent strengths by examining their financial health. In the medium term, a largely compliant SME sector with greater transparency in financial statements will augur well for the overall SME business. As consumers move to digital and electronic channels for making payments, velocity in terms of transactions for SMEs, particularly for those on consumer side, will increase. In the shorter term, a bit of uncertainty is foreseen as far as SME lending business is concerned and lenders are expected to turn a bit cautious and look at their lending proposals with a fine toothcomb. The overall impact of demonetisation is expected to be positive. After this uncertainty gets over and stability returns to the marketplace, SME lending is likely to become more robust than before.



Education:



by Mahesh Tejwani, president, Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai



In 2017, the foreign education plans of students can get affected on account of demonetisation. The decision to withdraw high-value bank notes will hurt education institutions that accept donations or capitation fees for admissions. Accepting and accounting donations will become difficult because of the demonetisation drive. One of the key advantages of the demonetisation step is that it will create a level-playing field for aspiring and deserving students, who are unable to pay capitation fee, which has been widely prevalent in the Indian private education system. The next wave of the demonetisation impact is on the larger education ecosystem, where the management of campus vendors will go digital.



Gold: By Hareesh V., research fead, GeofinComtrade



Gold prices are likely to retain a lackluster undertone in 2017 unless overwhelming changes are triggered across key fundamentals. Prices of the yellow metal are most likely to be pressured lower due to a strong US dollar on account of rate hike by the Federal Reserve and prospects of a further rate hike in coming year. The bearish price sentiment is likely to be accentuated by demand concerns from India and China, which form a huge market for the commodity. A wait-and-watch approach as regards further gold price dips makes sense, as current market fundamentals are not conducive for gold. Nevertheless, prices are likely to display a mid-term turnaround. It is broadly estimated that in 2017, gold is likely to trade at $1400-980 an ounce levels in the international market. Domestic gold is largely anticipated to trade on inside Rs 22,000-30,000 per ten grams.



Wealth management:



Arpita Vinay, director, Centrum Wealth Management Limited



In 2017, the recent trend of financialisation, i.e. moving away from physical assets to financial products will further consolidate in a significant way, on account of various factors including demonetisation. Pools of savings will start finding their way more into financial markets and products. This presents tremendous opportunities for the wealth management industry where we are expecting to see consolidation in favour of organised and experienced financial intermediaries.



