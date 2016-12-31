10 challenges for Indian Cricket in 2017

Cricket in India has never before had the success as at present. Indian cricket ranking is number Uno as a Test team, in the second spot and third spot in the limited 20 and 50-over format respectively.



The IPL is a huge



financial success and cricket as a sport is being followed with enthusiastic support from the billions of Indians in India and overseas. The commercial success has now made cricket a thriving industry rather than just a sport.



It has truly become a game that is evoking emotions, making live heroes and earning pots of money. It is a full-fledged business and so the infrastructure and all the activities around it have to take the path of honesty, transparency and ethical governance for it to succeed in the future.



Cricket, in India, has the potential to supersede any league or sport in the world. Cricketers are mushrooming from smaller states and cities and becoming superstars. The potential to create an infrastructure and opportunity and to popularise the sport in every corner of the country is a huge task that needs to be done.



10 ideas to take Indian cricket further in 2017



The BCCI and their affiliated associations should accept the RM Lodha committee recommendations



They both need to sit and discuss the way forward to find an acceptable solution to each one of their problems. Indian cricket needs to benefit rather than the brand being tarnished through immature and egoistic arguments.



Technology should be at the forefront for BCCI to implement transparency, professionalism and accountability in all the activities of the BCCI and the state and district associations. A database of players at all levels should be immediately created. This will ensure that young cricketers do not tamper with their ages, a major problem, which is being faced at the junior level.



The BCCI, rather than constructing huge stadiums, should concentrate on making more cricket grounds and should assist clubs, schools and academies in ensuring that



players get decent facilities and wickets at every city possible.



State and district associations should have a monitoring system to ensure that money-making coaching establishments, which are flourishing at present, are eradicated completely.



Cricket in India has its core strength in the thousands of small grounds and maidans and this needs to be nurtured. These are the cradles of prospective Indian players. The unsung heroes at these venues are the dedicated coaches. Examples of them are the coaches of Virat Kohli, Jayant Yadav, Virendra Sehwag and many others. These individuals need to be identified and assisted, as most of them do it for the betterment of



cricket rather than for monetary gainer.



Domestic cricket is the backbone of the game in India



The experiment of neutral venues for the Ranji Trophy tournament should be abolished. The outcome was disastrous as regards travel and logistics and it escalated costs. Furthermore, the conditions for practice and the running of the matches do not have the commitment from the host associations, as their team is not involved. Hence unsatisfactory conditions are



frequently encountered.



The quality of cricket needs to be improved rather than the quantity. The Ranji and Duleep Trophy should be given more importance than the other tournaments.



The elimination of the zonal format in the Duleep Trophy is another failed experiment. The players selected for the colour coded teams, played the match more for their personal performances rather than for their teams. Representing the zone in the past was an important factor in the life of a cricketer as it gave him a higher status in the hierarchy of a first class player. The elimination of the zonal format has made the Duleep Trophy a friendly selection trial rather than a tournament of value. The earlier system of the tournament should be introduced once again.



University cricket needs to be encouraged



We need to once again bring to the fore the importance of an educated sportsman. The US universities have made sports an important part of their institutions. Scholarships and sponsorships have made it lucrative for aspiring sportsmen in the US. The youngsters at universities have no opportunities in today’s Indian cricket structure to play at the higher level.



An all-India university team similar to the services and railways could be a good way to get them into the fold.



Cricket in India does not encourage players to get a degree, as cricket has now become a full time profession. The lack of a degree could later be a detrimental factor in the career of many of the present cricketers. Therefore, university cricket is imperative in the growth of a cricketer and it needs to be pushed through effectively.



Junior cricket is a part of the BCCI curriculum. However, school cricket is not well channelised in India and needs immediate attention



Coaching at most centres are through personal initiative and getting into a junior side happens by powerful lobbying of the academies or by influential people. Hence, a lot of talented youngsters get weeded out of the system.



Indian cricket needs to structure a programme that can capture and cultivate talented youngsters. The BCCI needs to ensure that the exceptionally talented junior performers are brought under their wing through scholarships.



Cricket academies with modern technology should be developed in the same way as the successful football clubs in the UK and Europe. These should include education along with the development of cricket skills. The German World Cup football team was a prime example of the success of such a system.



One of the most thoughtful programmes initiated by the BCCI was the appointment of talent research development officers (TRDOs). They consist of former cricketers who traveled around India identifying talented youngsters. They made reports on each one of them. This programme should be revived with a proper format and process under an able former cricketer or a committee of cricketers.



The Indian senior team has performed magnificently in 2016. They now need to sustain it through performances overseas



Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid have formed a wonderful partnership in mentoring and harnessing players of Team India, India A and the India U-19 sides. The combination has been a success not only in



player’s performances, but also in developing players for the Indian team. The duo need to now create a succession plan that could take over from them in the future. This will ensure continuity when they step down.



The Indian senior players need to play domestic cricket as well. This is essential in developing the next generation of players from their teams. The BCCI needs to plan the cricket itinerary accordingly.



n·The two specific areas of concern as regards the Indian side are, the ability to perform well overseas and close-in fielding. Players should be encouraged to play county cricket in the UK, Australia and South Africa in order to get accustomed to the conditions there. As regards the fielding, they need to learn the art from former cricketers to understand the nuances of excelling in such positions.



India’s aim should be to top the ranking chart in all the three formats of the game. A performance related incentive with goal settings along with a bonus system should be introduced.



The BCCI is not utilising the Indian cricket superstars effectively. These cricketers need to be the face of their brand building efforts. The recent court cases, match fixing and gambling have created a negative image of Indian cricket. The Indian players need to become ambassadors of projecting cricket values and goodwill. Their words would make a world of difference in changing the perception that prevails at present.



The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest-ever commercial



success of sports in India



The benefits of its success have been enormous for players, business establishments and to the huge followers of the game. Indian cricket players have been given a platform that has catapulted them into becoming household stars. Rubbing shoulders with the best cricketers from around the world has brought in confidence and maturity that was earlier unthinkable.



The IPL has attracted crowds of new followers that have made the game into an entertainment. This has attracted business enterprises in becoming franchisees as well as sponsors. The IPL is a very important tournament in expanding the game of cricket in India and should be pursued vigorously.



The requirement of the IPL owners earlier was to encourage cricket at the grass root levels in their territories and establish cricket academies. This somehow has lost its focus at present and needs to be pushed vehemently by BCCI.



The BCCI should treat the franchise owners as partners. Both the establishments will gain if young skillful cricketers are nurtured, educated and encouraged via this channel.



The IPL should become the business platform for commercial gains for all stakeholders, as apart from the success as a cricket property it needs to become a valuable asset for all concerned. This needs to be strongly established.



The Lodha committee has insisted that all the Indian states not playing cricket in India, as well as the Union territory of Pondicherry, have to have a representative



cricket team in the domestic tournaments



This naturally brings the North East and some of the other states into the BCCI structure. Although the inclusion of such sides could result in a mismatch as regards cricket, a viable solution easily possible to implement could be put into place initially.



India has an abundance of talented cricketers, some of whom unfortunately do not make it into their respective Ranji Trophy sides. The BCCI should make a committee of former cricketers whose task should be to select a side composed of professionals and local cricketers for the newly-formed state teams. There could be a certain restriction on the number of players from outside, so that local talent is not hampered.



This could be a good platform to expand the base of first class cricketers as well as popularise the game in areas that have been neglected till now.







Coaching and certification through a systematic procedure is essential in the development of cricket in India



Although there is a coach’s programme for the various grades and levels, they are held very sporadically and at inconvenient venues.



In most schools there are cricket masters rather than trained coaches. Therefore, at times they are more detrimental in the development of prospective cricketers.



The BCCI should have mobile teams that can travel to various schools and cricket centres to hold programmes for cricket and fitness coaches and umpires. This will ensure a standard process.



A certificate programme has become essential as cricket as a sport has grown enormously and certified people need to be brought in expeditiously to cater to the escalating demand for coaches, fitness trainers and umpires.



Health, nutrition and proper training are other areas that are in complete disarray. Lack of proper medical and trained physical instructors has been the reason for so many injuries and delayed recovery. There should be a standard fitness and training regime. At present the exposure to such processes are only implemented at the international level.



Drugs, gambling, match and spot fixers should be severely punished



There should be no laxity or escape for such



offenders.



A proper law should be enforced and the guilty should be severely punished and barred from the game. Their records and awards should be erased. A law such as this has been brought out in New Zealand.



An education programme about the ills of such activities should be forcefully conveyed starting from the junior level itself. The do’s and don’ts need to be properly documented and explained.



Women’s cricket needs a serious thrust



Our girls are at the threshold of becoming the best in the world.



A financial and structural boost with professional coaches, mentors and management could just be the right ingredients to make them into winners.



We have some outstanding women players who need to be encouraged through sponsorship and scholarships.



The Indian cricket fraternity requires to support them whole heartedly and all the facilities and benefits given to the boys/men’s team should be also given to the girls/ women’s side.



