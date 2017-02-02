‘An exercise that serves its intended purpose’

In order to address the issue of thin capitalisation, it is proposed to provide that the interest paid by an Indian company or permanent establishment of a foreign company, in excess of 30 per cent of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or interest paid to its associated enterprise, whichever is less, shall not be allowed as deduction in computing its taxable profit. It is also proposed to allow carry forward and set off of the interest so disallowed for eight assessment years”.



This section, which appears on page 45 of the budget speech under point 1.7, will be a telling blow on all over leveraged companies and is a big googly for such companies in the budget. It appears under the heading “Additional Revenue Mobilisation (ARM) and Anti-abuse measures”. The likes of some of the steel, textile and infra companies would be badly affected and could come under severe pressure as the fine print is unravelled over midnight oil tonight. This could also be a direct outcome of the Kingfisher case. To express it further, any business not able to stand on its own feet is likely to be in deep trouble.



The Union budget for 2017-2018 has three unique events attached to it this time around. The presentation of the budget has been advanced to February 1 so that there would not be any need for a vote on account and there would be a single appropriation bill that would need to be passed. Secondly, there is no separate railway budget being presented and this has put the colonial practice since 1924 to an end. Thirdly, the plan and non-plan classification of expenditure has been done away with.



This budget was presented against the backdrop of three things. Firstly, the state elections to be held in five states. Second, the effect of demonetisation on the poorer and middle class segments of society and thirdly the kick-starting of the economy, post demonetisation. The budget has addressed all these three issues and achieved the purpose of the ruling party as well as the central government.



The election issue has been resolved with a major thrust on agriculture and rural economy. The spending on building infrastructure with a concentrated focus on rural India, on railways, roads and ports is pegged at Rs 2.41 lakh crore. Further, the allocation to MNREGA has been increased to Rs 48,000 crore.



The balm for people hit by demonetisation has been applied by reducing the tax rate to half in the category of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Also, people filing their returns for the first time would be exempt from any scrutiny.



The thrust given to rural infrastructure, higher spending on government plans like MNREGA and other schemes will provide jobs in rural India and ensure higher income in the hands of the people. This will have a multiplier effect and with lower tax rates will spur demand.



For MSME the reduction in tax rates from 30 per cent to 25 per cent will act as a big booster as over 96 per cent of companies in this segment would get benefited with this change.



The infra status given to affordable housing is a great change and will give a very big thrust to this activity. Further the change in 30/60 sq mts of built up area being changed to carpet area would address the area issue in all but the four metros of the country. Once the scheme takes off and if representation is made to the government, I am sure that things could change for the metros as well.



Finally, the fact that no changes were made to the capital gains tax as far as shares was concerned was a big relief for the markets and they soared like never before. Service tax rates were also kept unchanged and would remain so till GST introduction.



The BSE SENSEX gained a whopping 485.68 points or 1.76 per cent to close at 28,141.64 points while NIFTY gained 155.10 points or 1.81 per cent to close at 8,716.40 points. The budget on the whole has achieved the purpose it set out to achieve. There will always be some grey areas which are addressed subsequently.



