Vodafone is all set for $5 billion fund booster

Vodafone Plc is readying a warchest of $5 billion fund infusion into its Indian operations. Embattled telecom Vodafone India, which has close to Rs 81,500 crore debt on its books, is one of the troika of incumbent majors along with Airtel and Idea Cellular which is likely to bear the brunt of challenger and price warrior Reliance Jio in the coming weeks and months. The tariff war will obviously impact the financials of the incumbents for voice and text has gone free with Jio’s entry. A bruising and bleeding cost battle will follow what is already an ugly spat between the incumbents and the new entrant. As such, Vodafone has to fortify its business by building a moat around itself through this move on the chessboard.



The $5 billion fund booster dose may happen as early as this week for looming large on the radar is the auction of 4G airwaves, which kickstarts from October 1. It is believed that as much as $3 billion may be used to pare debt while the rest may be used to aggressively bid for spectrum. The Rs 46,435 crore telecom with 198 million subscribers is one of the largest MNCs in the country.



For long, Vodafone, one of the single largest foreign direct investors in India, had planned an IPO in the first quarter of the calendar year 2017. India’s second-ranked telco has 4G spectrum in nine of the country’s 22 circles, with operations in eight, thus lagging behind Jio and market leader Bharti Airtel’s pan-India holdings.



India is set to sell spectrum, valued at Rs 5.6 lakh crore at the reserve price, starting October 1, including airwaves in the 4G and 3G bands. Besides 4G, analysts said Vodafone may buy 3G airwaves to plug coverage gaps.



The capital injection also means that Vodafone is likely to delay the filing of draft prospectus for its up to $3 billion initial public offering (IPO) until towards much later this year or even early next year. In fact, such a large fund infusion could even derail the IPO. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Kotak and UBS are supposedly joint global coordinators and the bookrunners with Axis, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICICI Securities and JM Financial for the proposed offer, which if goes through could be one of the largest in recent Indian capital market history.



