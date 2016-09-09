LoginRegister
US warns against using Samsung Note 7 on planes

By AFP Sep 09 2016 , Washington

Tags: Telecommunication
The US federal aviation administration strongly urged passengers on Thursday not to turn on or charge Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on aircraft following recent reports of explosions from faulty batteries.

The South Korean smartphone maker last week suspended sales of the “phablet” and recalled 2.5 million units following the reports.

“In light of recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, the federal aviation administration strongly advises passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage,” the FAA said in a statement.

Qantas and Virgin Australia also told customers Thursday not to use or charge the devices on their planes.

Samsung is the world's top smartphone maker, outpacing its American rival Apple.

