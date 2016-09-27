LoginRegister
Trai to issue notice on call drops as telco war continues

By FC Policy Bureau Sep 27 2016 , New Delhi

Customers should not suffer, says the telecom regulator

As slugfest between new telecom market entrant Reliance Jio and incumbents, including Airtel, shows no signs of abating, the industry watchdog Trai said on Monday it has reviewed data and will issue notices to operators for call drops exceeding the norm.

Jio has claimed that over a period of just 10 days, 52 crore (75 per cent-80 per cent) calls failed cumulatively on networks of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular because the latter provided far fewer interconnect points than necessary for its users to complete calls.

To put it other way, 12 crore calls failed daily between Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

“We have received the data. It shows call failure level is far in excess of prescribed limit under quality of service rules. Prima facie, this constitutes non-compliance of licence condition related to interconnection and QoS norms on congestion levels at points of interconnection (PoI),” Trai chairman RS Sharma told a news agency.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had asked telecom operators to submit their network congestion details from September 15-19 to examine their claims.

Trai, Sharma said, has “decided to issue showcause notice to concerned operators and also issue direction to them to ensure compliance of licensing condition in connection with the PoI issue.” He, however, did not name operators.

“Whenever we notice violation, directive and show cause notices will be given to those,” he said.

“Unfortunately, customers are worst sufferers in this situation. They have no reason to suffer. It is our job to ensure that this issue is resolved at the earliest,” he added.

Jio has said blocking of calls is a breach of licence conditions by the incumbent operators and severely impacts customer interests.

Idea Cellular recently said it has agreed to provide 230 per cent additional inter-connection capacity to help users of Jio complete calls, a move Jio termed as “grossly inadequate” and displaying lack of intent to resolve the critical issue.

