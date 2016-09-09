Telecom operators brace for fiery battle ahead

Regulator Trai has called a meeting of two warring fronts in telecom — Airtel, Vodafone and Idea on one side and Reliance Jio on the other — on Friday to resolve the bitter interconnection controversy between the two.



The meeting comes amidst reports that more than three-dozen MPs have written to the government asking it to intervene in the issue. The MPs purportedly want to see that Jio gets sufficient interconnection and consumers don’t suffer.



Meanwhile, reports said incumbent telcos are likely to tweak their tariff plans for next year. They are likely to slash voice tariffs by up to 40 per cent in phases in the next two-three months. Data may become cheaper by around 10-15 per cent over the next two quarters, the reports further said.



Reliance Jio, which started its services earlier this week, has alleged that incumbent operators are abusing their dominant position and are not giving it sufficient interconnection points so that Jio subscribers can seamlessly call Airtel, Vodafone and Idea numbers. This, Jio has alleged, is leading to calls drops. The controversy has intensified with the Cellular Operations Association of India, which represents Airtel, Idea and Vodafone, hardening its position. COAI said incumbent operators are “not obliged to entertain interconnect requests” that are “anti-competitive.”



It said that incumbent operators are “in no position, by way of network resources, or financial resources, to terminate volumes of traffic which are markedly asymmetric.” Incidentally Jio is also a member of COAI.



The government has indicated that it is the Telecom Regulatory Association of India (Trai) that is authorised to deal with the issue as interconnection lies in its domain. The COAI asked Trai to call all telecom operators, and Airtel, Vodafone and Idea alone, for Friday’s meeting.



“We believe this issue pertains to all members of COAI and not limited to three operators. We therefore request Trai to invite all members of COAI for this meeting,” said COAI director general Rajan Mathews, in a letter to Trai.



In a separate statement, COAI hit out at Jio for indirectly calling officials of the association as employee of the top two or three operators. “COAI is a fully democratic association and takes into account the views of all its member operators. On all policy matters, the views of COAI are fully endorsed by all or majority of its member operators. Especially with regard to the interconnect user charge (IUC), we would like to categorically state that the views expressed by the association on the matter are of “all the members” except Reliance Jio, which is the only member opposing it,” said Mathews.



For Reliance Jio a major chink in its armour is interconnection. As most of its subscribers will be making calls to older operators network, it will have to ensure that other operators provide it with abundant interconnection points so that calls from Jio subscribers get seamlessly connected with subscribers of other operators. Insufficient interconnection points by old operators will impact the quality of calls by Jio subscribers calling numbers of other operators. Reliance Communication (RCom) and Tata Teleservices in the past had major issue with GSM operators for not providing interconnection.



Last week Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had appealed to incumbent operators to provide it with interconnection points.



