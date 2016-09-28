Telcos in battle gear for $84b spectrum auction

Get, set and go for the mother of all auctions. Bulge bracket telcos, armed with war chests, are ready to duke it out for the precious natural resource called spectrum. Starting October 1, another windfall awaits the government battling fiscal deficit woes as it makes its tryst with the $84 billion bounty. With a Rs 47,000-crore cash infusion into its Indian business, burdened with Rs 81,500 crore debt and fighting for expensive airwaves in the upcoming spectrum auction which starts on October1, Vodafone Plc has placed a big bet on the Indian market.



This was followed on Tuesday by Reliance Communications announcing that it has entered into a virtual merger with newbie Reliance Jio for spectrum, fibre, network, voice and towers giving the combined entity a substantive heft.



“We have a full 4G network on a pan-India basis without any capital expenditure on Reliance Communications’ balance sheet,” said Anil Ambani, chairman of Relinace Communications, at the annual general meeting in Mumbai. More importantly, the physical merger with Sistema and Aircel gives the company cheaper spectrum till 2033 and 2035.



All this comes days before the big bang $84 billion (Rs 562,000 crore) airwaves auction. The over-crowded, often cutthroat and brutally litigious telecom market will once again be under stress for another auction and it will only add to the mountains of debt, which is submerging all the players. But at the same time, one can’t ignore the auction if one has to retain the competitive edge. Given that Reliance Jio’s entry has turned the market on its head with voice and messaging free and data at much cheaper prices, spectrum is obviously the single biggest differentiator for with it comes bandwidth to carry data streams.



These two developments of Vodafone trying to ring fence itself with a cash boost and Reliance Jio playing price warrior backed by the Reliance Communications virtual merger of infrastructure has changed the face of the telecom market. Cash-rich Jio is using its fat wallet to enter a saturated market as a late entrant and chip away at the incumbents.



To battle Jio, analysts and industry players say, nationwide premium 4G services are a must. Both Vodafone, number two in India, and third-ranked Idea Cellular have 4G services in just about half of India’s 22 telecom regions. One thought that Idea too had fortified itself by executing a gargantuan merger between AB Nuvo and Grasim, but this has been discounted by group chairman KM Birla himself, saying that it was not done to fund Idea.



All eyes are on the super premium 700 mhz band spectrum, which is being put on the block for the first time and accounts for half the estimated value of the auction. But its steep price -- Rs 11,400 crore per megahertz (mhz) -- could deter bidders, industry bosses say, and interest could shift to the 1,800 mhz band that can also do 4G and is available at less than a quarter of the price.



Airtel and Jio have nationwide offerings. But both are also expected to bid, largely to deal with volumes, raising interest and prices. But with blind auction rarely undershooting: last year, the government raised a third more than it expected. The big daddy of Indian telecom, Airtel, will be a strategic bidder for it has some gaps that it wants to fill. Vodafone is expected to be the most aggressive, RJio too will indulge in ultra aggressive bidding (shown up by its earnest money deposit) while Idea may bring up the rear. "For two operators at least, this is the auction to make their data bets clear," said Sanjay Kapoor, former CEO of top mobile carrier Bharti Airtel’s India and South Asia operations. Vodafone is "basically telling you ‘we are making a bet’."



A sense of the state of play comes from the earnest money deposited by the frontline telecom. They have deposited Rs. 14,653 crore as earnest money for the country’s largest ever spectrum auction, with RJio alone submitting Rs. 6,500 crore. This way Mukesh Ambani-helmed Jio is eligible for placing bids in any of the 22 telecom circles in the country and in any spectrum band. Expectedly, Vodafone India has submitted EMD of Rs. 2,740 crore, Idea Rs. 2,000 crore and Airtel Rs. 1,980 crore. These companies too are eligible for bidding in any circle. Earnest money deposit (EMD) is indicative of a company’s strategy to bid in specific circles and spectrum bands. It gives them eligibility points with regard to those circles.



As per sources close to developments, Reliance Jio is the only company, which has potential to buy spectrum in premium 700mhzat floor price in most of the circles as a pan-India bidder for 700mhz spectrum needs to have EMD of Rs. 5,610 crore. This is the first time that government will auction the mhz band, considered to be the most premium as the estimated cost of providing service through it is about one-third of 3G under the 2100MHz band.



A firm opting to buy spectrum in 700mhz band will need to shell out a minimum of Rs. 57,425 crore. Total spectrum worth Rs. 4,01,975 crore in 700mhz band is being put up for auction. Tata Teleservices has submitted EMD of Rs. 1,000 crore, Reliance Communications Rs. 313 crore and Aircel Rs. 120 crore. Mobile frequencies in all bands – 700mhz, 800mhz, 900mhz, 1800mhz, 2100mhz and 2300mhz - will be put on the block in the upcoming auction. All the radiowaves being put up for auction can be used for providing high speed 4G services.



The finance ministry in the budget pegged the revenue target at Rs. 98,995 crore from the telecom space, which includes Rs. 64,000 crore from the auction of about 2,354.55mhz of spectrum and the rest from various levies and services this financial year. As per DoT, Tata Teleservices can bid for spectrum in all bands in Mumbai and Maharashtra circles, and 800mhz band (known as CDMA service band) across all circles except Assam and North East (NE), and 900MHz in all circles barring Assam, NE and Delhi. It can bid for 3G spectrum in Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan and UP (West). It is not eligible to bid for premium 700 mhz band spectrum except in Mumbai and Maharashtra.



Similarly, there are host of restriction on bidding eligibility of Aircel. It cannot bid for spectrum in premium 700MHz, 800MHz and 2500MHz in any of the circle. The company has been found to be ineligible for bidding in 13 out of 22 circles for 3G spectrum which include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh (East), Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka etc.



It can only bid for spectrum in 900 and 1800mhz band across all circles. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications is eligible to bid for spectrum across country except North East and Assam.



"Despite a lot of scepticism, this will be a well-participated auction, particularly for the people who do not have a good 4G footprint," said Sandip Das, senior adviser at industry consultant Analysys Mason and a former telecoms executive.



The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for India’s telecoms industry, where many still use basic phones, was only Rs 127 in January-March, according to regulator Trai.



(With inputs from agencies)



