Spectrum sale opens today, to see tough bids

As the largest spectrum auction starts on Saturday, the Day One is likely to show the way forward for the telecom industry. The $84 billion auction of the airwaves will be crucial for all telecom service providers, including Vodafone that has placed a big bet on the Indian market, Reliance Communications that announced a virtual merger with Reliance Jio. Airtel and Jio with nationwide offerings may also bid to deal with volumes.



While Airtel will be a strategic bidder for it has some gaps that it wants to fill, Vodafone is expected to be the most aggressive. Last year, the government raised a third more than it expected. So all eyes are on the super premium 700 mhz band spectrum, which is being put on the block for the first time and accounts for half the estimated value of the sale.



The price tag, set by Trai at Rs 11,400 crore per megahertz (mhz), could deter bidders who could shift to 1,800 mhz band that can also help provide 4G as it’s available at less than a quarter of the price. But no player can ignore the auction if one has to retain the competitive edge.



Early this week, Reliance Communications announced that it has entered into a virtual merger with Reliance Jio for spectrum, fibre, network, voice and towers giving the combined entity a substantive heft.



