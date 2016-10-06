LoginRegister
Spectrum sale bids increase to Rs 63,000 crore

By FC Policy Bureau Oct 06 2016 , New Delhi

The debt-ridden telecom industry has been cautious in this auction

There were no takers for expensive 700 mhz and 900 mhz airwaves as spectrum auction saw bids swell to Rs 63,000 crore on day 4 of the sale on Wednesday. “Bids worth about Rs 63,000 crore have been received till the end of 19th round for 950 mhz spectrum out of total 2,354.55 mhz put for auction,” sources said.

Seven telecom companies – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Reliance Jio, Aircel, Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices – are in the fray for acquiring airwaves. These airwaves are crucial for maintaining competitive edge in the market and offering next generation services in the world’s second-largest telecom market. The bidding activity is taking place only in few circles.

The much-hyped spectrum auction crawled on the third day yesterday and received total commitments of Rs 60,969 crore for about 38 per cent of total spectrum put for auction.

Sources said there is no demand yet for frequencies in 700 mhz and 900 mhz bands while bidding interest continues to be largely aro­u­nd 1800 mhz and 2300 mhz that can be used by operators to provide 4G services.

The debt-ridden telecom industry has been cautious in this auction and filling its coffer with low priced spectrum that will help them in improving service quality.

According to Icra, the consolidated debt level of the industry stood at around Rs 3,80,000 crore in December 2015 against Rs 2,90,000 crore in March 2014. Industry has shown interest in 1800 mhz (2G/4G) band, 2100 mhz (3G/4G), 2500 mhz (4G), 2300 mhz (4G) and 800 mhz (2G/4G).

