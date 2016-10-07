With Rs 65K cr bids, spectrum auction takes a nosedive

The spectrum auction proved to be a flop show as debt-laden telecom companies stayed away from bidding for expensive 700 MHz and 900 MHz airwaves. Bids worth Rs 65,789 crore, just 40 per cent of the total worth of spectrum that was up for grabs, were received after 31 rounds of auction over the last five days.



The 700 MHz band alone was expected to fetch Rs 4 lakh crore for the government. But there were no takers for 700 MHz and 900 MHz bands at the end of the auction on Thursday.



Mahendra Nahata, director, Rel Jio, said if 700 MHz airwave is kept aside, the auction was moderately successful.



He put the poor response down to a non-existent eco-system and high price for 700 MHz band. “Once eco-system develops, 700 MHz might also fetch good money,” Nahata added.



The government had targeted revenue of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore from the spectrum sale and other fees on the telecom sector.



Sources said after getting a poor response from bidders, the government is considering deferring sale of 700 MHz and 900 MHz airwaves by at least a couple of years.



The government may lower the minimum price of the spectrum to spur demand. A spokesman at the communications ministry’s department of telecommunications declined to comment.



The government, which initially planned to raise a record Rs 5,60,000 crore ($84 billion), saw only a fraction of that amount in terms of bids after phone carriers balked at the price.



According to rating agency ICRA, the consolidated debt level of the telecom industry stood at around Rs 3,80,000 crore in December 2015 against Rs 2,90,000 crore in March 2014.



While Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Reliance Jio Infocomm bid, other operators stayed away from the auction as they struggle to cut their debts and stay afloat.



Lower frequencies are better at passing through walls and travelling longer distances than higher frequencies, allowing carriers to set up fewer cell towers and save costs.



But lower frequencies are also usually more expensive. For example, in New Delhi, a block of spectrum at the lowest frequency was offered at about Rs 8,000 crore, almost six times the starting bids for the highest frequencies.



