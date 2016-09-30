RJio row: Trai seeks daily report on congestion

Amid the ongoing network connectivity dispute between incumbent operators and newcomer Reliance Jio, telecom regulator Trai on Friday said it has sought daily reports from operators on congestion at points of interconnection.



"We have asked operators for report on congestion over point of interconnection on daily basis. We have earlier sought report for period between September 15-19. Now we have asked for reports post September 19," Trai Chairman R S Sharma told PTI.



The Trai chairman also met with telecom operators including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, who have been alleging violation of tariff order by the entrant Reliance Jio.



Following Reliance Jio's complaint of call failures, Trai earlier this week said it will issue showcause notices to operators for call drops that are far exceeding the norm.



On his meeting with the telcos, Sharma said, "The operators met me today on a letter which they had written on IUC non-compliance, predatory tariff and non-discrimination. We are looking into it."



Reliance Jio is offering free voice calls for lifetime and 4G mobile broadband services free till December 31.



"The TRAI Chairman listened to us...He is examining the matter and will get back to us, at the earliest," said Sunil Sood, Vodafone India managing director and chief executive officer.



Telecom operators, however, refused to reply on progress made over providing access to more network interconnection to Reliance Jio.



Interconnection is required to enable mobile users to make calls to customers of other telecom networks. A mobile operator levies inter-connection usage charge (IUC) for each incoming call it gets from subscriber of another network.



As per Trai norms, not more than 5 calls out 1000 made on a network should fail due to congestion at PoI.



Jio has claimed that it has been witnessing 75-80 per cent call failures over the last few weeks. It had said that over a period of 10 days alone, 52 crore calls failed cumulatively on the networks of the three incumbent operators Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.



Reliance Jio has alleged over 12 crore calls fail daily between Jio and the networks of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea.



Jio has said blocking of calls is a breach of licence conditions by the incumbent operators and severely impacts customer interests.



Idea Cellular last week said it has agreed to provide 230 per cent additional inter-connection capacity to help users of Reliance Jio complete calls, a move Jio termed it as "grossly inadequate" displaying lack of intent to resolve the critical issue.



