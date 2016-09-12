LoginRegister
RJio, BSNL in intra-circle roaming pact for 2G, 4G

By PTI Sep 12 2016 , New Delhi

Reliance Jio and state-run telecom operator BSNL have signed intra-circle roaming agreement for 2G and 4G services.

After the finalisation of the agreement, BSNL customers would be able to use Reliance Jio's 4G services in roaming while the latter's subscribers could use the state-run firm's 2G network for making voice calls.

"We are focused on creating value for our customers through expanding our outreach as well as strengthening our network capabilities, especially in terms of quality. This agreement should benefit both our customers and create a strong, seamless support for both the networks," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said in a statement.

"We are upgrading our network which should take three months. After this BSNL customers having 4G handset will be able to use Jio's 4G service on rate that both the companies will finalise soon," Shrivastava said.

BSNL has vast geographical coverage across length and breadth of the country (except Delhi and Mumbai) whereas Jio has its all-IP, end-to-end 4G-LTE (4th generation) network.

Jio customers will be able to use BSNL's 2G network to make voice calls.

"While we are creating a new-age network of our own, such agreements help our customers to stay connected while roaming. Our aim is to provide cutting-edge digital technology to every Indian through our high-speed 4G-LTE network and this is in spirit of One India," Reliance Jio Managing Director Sanjay Mashruwala said.

The state-run firm, which is fifth largest telco in terms of mobile subscribers, has nearly 1,14,000 sites across the country with a wide reach in rural areas.

