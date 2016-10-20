Reliance Jio 4G free till year end

Reliance Industries’ welcome offer of free voice calls and data on its recently-launched Jio mobile phone services will be available till December 31 only for those users who will buy subscription by December 3.



The telecom regulator TRAI in an order said as per regulations the free services by Jio will be limited to 90 days, which ends on December 3. Reliance had launched the telecom services in September this year.



“The revised offer of free services by Reliance Jio has been limited to 90 days i.e. December 3, 2016 and therefore is consistent with the guidelines on promotional offers,” TRAI said in an order.



Meanwhile the company said in a statement that “Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has received communication from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) stating that the tariff plans offered by it are fully compliant with regulatory norms of IUC compliance, non-predatory and non-discriminatory. This clearly establishes the fact that all tariff offered by RJIL are in compliance with the prevailing regulations. A key feature of RJIL’s tariff packs is free voice calling for Local, STD and National roaming for all times.”



The statement further said that “as per RJIL’s filing with the TRAI, the Jio Welcome Offer (“JWO”) will be available to all the customers for subscription till December 3, 2016. RJIL wishes to reconfirm that JWO benefits of free unlimited voice and data will continue to be available to all subscribers till December 31, 2016.”



Earlier, operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone along with industry body COAI had approached the regulator against Reliance Jio’s scheme of offering free calls and unlimited data access to consumers till December 31, 2016.



Reliance Jio on Thursday said it is adding anywhere between 0.6 million and 1.1 million customers a day. Reliance has invested Rs 1.45 lakh crore in rolling out its telecom venture and is targeting 100 million customers within a year of commercial launch.



