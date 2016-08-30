LoginRegister
Rel Comm launches 300 min 4G for Re 1

By Shishir Parasher Aug 30 2016 , New Delhi

Under the plan, the telecom giant will give 300 minutes of app-to-app talking, valid for 30 days

Reliance Communications on Tuesday introduced Reliance 4G LTE app-to-app calling — for calls anywhere in the country and worldwide.

Under the plan, the telecom giant will give 300 minutes of app-to-app talking, valid for 30 days at Re 1, translating into 10 minutes usage per day under the limited period offer.

“Reliance 4G LTE customers will get a daily data credit of 7mb into their accounts, which can be utilised to make app-to-app HD voice calls for 10 minutes every day. Any data from this quota, if not utilised that day, will stand forfeited. If the customer uses the daily data quota for any other internet use, the app-to-app calling minutes will reduce proportionately,” said Gurdeep Singh, chief executive officer, consumer business, Reliance Communications.

The company that has a customer base of over 107 million, including over 2.6 million individual overseas retail customers, is projecting the offer as a solution to the issues of call drops faced by the customers today.

“Using the Reliance 4G LTE network, customers will experience high-definition quality and instant connectivity, freedom from slow internet access and blazing data speeds on the digital superhighway. Existing and new Reliance 4G LTE customers will enjoy instant and crystal clear voice at lower costs,” Singh added.

RCom’s 4G LTE network in the 850-MHz spectrum band—considered worldwide as the most optimal frequency for Next-Gen voice and data services—will provide an unparalleled user experience.

shishirparasher@mydigitalfc.com

