RCom to sell tower business to Brookfield

By FC Corporate Bureau Sep 17 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Telecommunication
After its deal with Aircel for the mega merger, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications (RCom) is planning to sell its tower and optic fibre assets to pare the group's corporate debt.

The company is learnt to be in advanced talks with Canada's Brookfield and the deal could be finalised as early as second week of October. "The tower business of RCom could be valued between $2.5-$3 billion," said an industry source. RCom has about 44,000 towers under its fold.

Source added the basis of valuation is similar to how Bharti Infratel is believed to have valued the tower operations of Tower Vision India (a company owned by a group of financial investors), which it intends to acquire. Tower Vision, with its 8,500 towers is understood to have been valued at Rs 4000 crore. The decision to divest its tower portfolio is in line with the group's decision to sell its assets and reduce the leveraging.

