RCom, Aircel to merge, create Rs 65K cr asset base

The Reliance Communications (RCom) board on Wednesday approved the company’s merger with Aircel, paving the way for one of the biggest consolidations in the telecom sector in recent times.The combined entity will be one of India’s largest private sector companies with an asset base of over Rs 65,000 crore ($9.7 billion) and net worth of Rs 35,000 crore ($5.2 billion), a company release issued by Rcom said.Post merger, the Anil Ambani-led RCom and Maxis Communications Berhad (MCB), promoters of Aircel, will hold 50 per cent stake each in the merged entity. An independent professional team under the supervision of the board will manage the company, with equal representation by both groups on the board and on all committees.The combined entity will have the second-largest spectrum holding amongst all operators, aggregating 448 MHz across the 850, 900, 1800 and 2100 MHz bands and will enjoy enhanced business continuity through extended validity of spectrum holdings till 2033-35, according to the Rcom press release.Post merger, RCom’s overall debt will reduce by Rs 20,000 crore ($3 billion) or over 40 per cent of its total debt and Aircel’s debt will come down by Rs 4,000 crore ($4.6 billion). The transaction is expected to be completed in 2017. The Rcom-Aircel combination will create a strong operator clearly ranked amongst India’s top 4 telcos by customer base and revenues and amongst the top 3 operators by revenues in 12 important circles. Commenting on the transaction, Anil Ambani, chairman, Reliance Group, said “Together with our partners MCB, we are delighted to have taken the lead in consolidation of the Indian telecom sector, first, with Rcom’s acquisition of the wireless business of SSTL (Sistema/MTS), and now with the combination of our business with Aircel Ltd in a 50:50 Joint Venture with MCB.”He further said, “We expect this combination to create substantial long-term value for shareholders of both Rcom and MCB, given the benefits of the wide-ranging spectrum portfolio and significant revenue and cost synergies.”The combined entity will enjoy substantial benefits of scale driving significant revenue growth, and capex and opex synergies with an NPV of Rs 20,000 crore ($3 billion).RCom will continue to own and operate its high growth businesses in the domestic and global enterprise space, data centres, optic fibre and related telecom infrastructure, besides owning valuable real estate.On consummation of the merger, Rcom and MCB are committed to additional equity infusion into the new entity to further strengthen the balancesheet, fund future growth plans and enhance financial flexibility.Both parties are already in talks with leading international investors in this regard.“This deal further reinforces MCB’s commitment to India. Since acquiring Aircel in 2006, MCB has invested in excess of Rs 35,000 crore ($5.2 billion) into Aircel, making this one of the largest foreign investments in India, not just in the telecom industry, but also across all sectors. The magnitude of this investment and the further equity commitment in support of this deal, are underpinned by MCB’s belief in the long-term growth potential of both India and the Indian telecom sector,” the MCB statement said.The combined entity’s subscribers will have access to nationwide ‘gold standard’ 4G LTE services on the sub-1 GHz band, under RCOM’s existing nation-wide spectrum sharing/ICR arrangements with Reliance Jio Infocomm.The combined 2G, 3G and 4G networks position MergedCo for further strategic collaborations and provide MergedCo the unique capability to offer a robust platform of services across all customer segments in all 22 telecom circles.According to Anand Rathi Financial Services “the move will increase the subscriber base of Reliance Communications, which is positive for the company.”The transaction is subject to applicable approvals, including shareholder and regulatory approvals and lenders’ consents, among others.“We expect neutral to negative credit rating for Reliance Communications post the deal,” said Fitch Ratings, which has a rating of BB- with stable outlook on Reliance Communications.